'I'm ready': Kingad all set to finally face Akhmetov in December

Danny Kingad is inspected by a ONE Championship official before entering the cage. | File Photo

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay's rising star Danny Kingad is already well prepared weeks before his bout with Kairat Akhmetov is set to finally happen in ONE: Winter Warriors II.

This as it's already a long time coming for the flyweight contender to clash with Akhmetov.

They were penciled in for a fight in November 2020 before a positive COVID-19 test from Kingad's camp forced a postponement.

Now, as their highly anticipated bout looms, Kingad is raring to get inside the Circle.

"Finally, nagkakatotoo na talaga," Kingad quipped during Team Lakay's media availability last Wednesday.

"Ready na ready na ako since last year pa nung hindi kami naglaro," he added.

Though he was disappointed at the initial postponement of his fight against Akhmetov, there was no room for what ifs for Kingad.

Rather, the 26-year-old used his time wisely and made himself even all the more wiser in his game plan against the Kazakh.

"Last year nung hindi natuloy yung laro ko, inisip ko nalang na I think hindi para sakin yung araw na yun and sinasabi ko sa sarili ko na meron pa talaga akong mai-improve sa aking sarili," Kingad said.

"Sa isang taon na nagttraining ako, iniimprove ko palagi yung mga weaknesses ko, and nirereview ko yung mga laro niya... I'm ready," he added.

Kingad is set to see action for the first time since early 2020 when he beat Wei Xie via unanimous decision in ONE: Fire & Fury.

He has won seven of his last eight bouts.

Joining Kingad in ONE: Winter Warriors II set for broadcast on December 17 are his stablemates Stephen Loman, Kevin Belingon, and Jhanlo Sangiao.