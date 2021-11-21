




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
'I'm ready': Kingad all set to finally face Akhmetov in December
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 21, 2021 | 3:17pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Danny Kingad is inspected by a ONE Championship official before entering the cage. | File Photo
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay's rising star Danny Kingad is already well prepared weeks before his bout with Kairat Akhmetov is set to finally happen in ONE: Winter Warriors II.



This as it's already a long time coming for the flyweight contender to clash with Akhmetov. 





They were penciled in for a fight in November 2020 before a positive COVID-19 test from Kingad's camp forced a postponement.



Now, as their highly anticipated bout looms, Kingad is raring to get inside the Circle.



"Finally, nagkakatotoo na talaga," Kingad quipped during Team Lakay's media availability last Wednesday.



"Ready na ready na ako since last year pa nung hindi kami naglaro," he added.



Though he was disappointed at the initial postponement of his fight against Akhmetov, there was no room for what ifs for Kingad.



Rather, the 26-year-old used his time wisely and made himself even all the more wiser in his game plan against the Kazakh.



"Last year nung hindi natuloy yung laro ko, inisip ko nalang na I think hindi para sakin yung araw na yun and sinasabi ko sa sarili ko na meron pa talaga akong mai-improve sa aking sarili," Kingad said.



"Sa isang taon na nagttraining ako, iniimprove ko palagi yung mga weaknesses ko, and nirereview ko yung mga laro niya... I'm ready," he added.



Kingad is set to see action for the first time since early 2020 when he beat Wei Xie via unanimous decision in ONE: Fire & Fury.



He has won seven of his last eight bouts.



Joining Kingad in ONE: Winter Warriors II set for broadcast on December 17 are his stablemates Stephen Loman, Kevin Belingon, and Jhanlo Sangiao.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

Blackwater's dubious losing streak 'extra motivation' for import Bond


                              

Now with Asia's oldest professional hoops league, Bond wants to pull out all the stops to show the PBA what he's got.

                                                         


      

         

            
Adelaide turns back Tasmania as Kai Sotto rested anew in NBL preseason


                              

Filipino Kai Sotto was rested for the second game in a row and has yet to play since his debut against the Cairns Taipans...

                                                         


      

         

            
Caloocan stuns Pasig; San Juan boots out Laguna in PCAP north semis


                              

Caloocan's wondrous Board 1 and 2 duo of IM Paulo Bersamina and Jem Garcia paved the way for their stellar play.

                                                         


      

         

            
Chery, F2 get ball rolling


                              

Chery Tiggo and F2 Logistics opened their campaigns with flying colors yesterd

                                                         


      

         

            
Here's a tough one.

                                                         


      

         

            
Obiena denies 'falsifying' liquidations submitted to Philippine athletics body


                              

EJ Obiena denied reports that came out on Sunday saying the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) has...

                                                         


      

         

            
Saso fades but Ko, Korda set up epic clash in CME Group Tour Championship


                              

In a day jammed with riveting performances from the Tour's big guns, Ko blitzed the Tiburon Gold course with seven straight...

                                                         


      

         

            
Dizon shines in run-up to three Singapore junior tilts


                              

A recent link-up with the California Baptist University for 2022-23 season has also put Dizon's career on the right...

                                                         


      

         

            
adidas vows to collaborate with more Filipino designers


                              

There has been no shortage of partnerships between adidas and the local art scene in the country.

                                                         


      

         

            
Filipina football freestyler finishes 7th in Indonesian tiff


                              

The 22-year-old lass from General Santos City finished seventh in the KSBF Championship International Freestyle Competition...

                                                         


      

         

            
