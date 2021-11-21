Caloocan stuns Pasig; San Juan boots out Laguna in PCAP north semis

MANILA, Philippines — Second wind, second win.

The Caloocan LoadManna Knights shocked the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines with an upset win over heavily favored Pasig King Pirates in the northern division semifinals Saturday evening.

Caloocan’s wondrous Board 1 and 2 duo of IM Paulo Bersamina and Jem Garcia paved the way for their stellar play.

They took seven out of a possible eight points in blitz, rapid, and Armageddon play in the first set, outplaying GM Roland Salvador, FM David Elorta, and Eric Labog Jr (in Armageddon) to inspire a 2-1 win in the shootout period.

Come the second set, the one-two punch of the LoadManna Knights availed of 5.5 of the six possible points in set two.

That led to a 10.5-all draw in the first set that Caloocan took with a 2-1 win in Armageddon.

In need of a win in the second set, Pasig continued to find themselves in a dogfight with Caloocan although they took blitz play, 4-3.

In rapid play, Caloocan’s Nelson Villanueva continued to stymie Pasig’s GM Darwin Laylo. He drew with him in rapid play as well as blitz chess to help give Caloocan a 9-5 win for an overall, 12-9 victory, to book a spot in the Northern Division Finals this coming Wednesday, November 24.

Caloocan’s stunning win means that for the first time in the three conferences of PCAP, the top seed at the end of the elimination round is out of championship play prior to the division finals.

Last Wednesday, Camarines ousted a short-handed Philippine Paralympic Team.

In the other northern final four, the San Juan Predators took the first set from the Laguna Heroes with surprising ease, 16.5-4.5, behind GM Oliver Barbosa, WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda, and IM Ricky de Guzman.

The trio continued their stellar play in the second set as they took blitz chess, 5-2.

With their backs to their wall, Laguna stormed back in rapid play behind GM Banjo Barcenilla and AJ Literatus but de Guzman came up with a win while San Juan’s Reyes brothers, Arden and Narquingden, took three out of a possible four points to stay close as the Heroes 8-6 advantage wasn’t enough to send the game into an extension.

San Juan escaped with an 11-10 win to send them back to the north finals for the second straight conference and to oust the All-Filipino champions out of contention once more.

Hubert Estrella, San Juan coach said that the first set win gave the Predators more confidence going into the second set. “Our winning blitz play in the first game of the second set placed more pressure on Laguna. It eased the pressure on us and although we lost the rapid chess of the second set, our results from blitz still managed to give us the win."