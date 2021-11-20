Gomez de LiaÃ±o, Tokyo Z fail to sweep Orange Vikings

Gomez de Liaño, Tokyo Z fail to sweep Orange Vikings

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino import Juan Gomez de Liaño and the Earthfriends Tokyo Z couldn't ride the momentum of their breakthrough win in their Saturday clash against the Ehime Orange Kings, 84-57, at the Ota Gymnasium.

After giving the Earthfriends their first win of the B. League season, Ehime came out with a vengence and denied them a weekend sweep.

Related Stories Juan GDL celebrates birthday with Tokyo Z breakthrough win in B League

The Orange Vikings used a third quarter surge where they outscored Tokyo Z, 20-9, to pull away from the erstwhile pesky Earthfriends.

The Earthfriends were within four, 35-31, at halftime.

But offensive woes in the second half doomed them as they were sent crashing back to a loss and a 1-14 record at the bottom of the standings.

Gomez de Liaño finished with seven points, four rebounds and two assists in the loss.

Eugene Phelps and Andrew Fitzgerald paced Ehime with 31 and 26 points, respectively.