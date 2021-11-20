




































































 




   







   















New Philippine-based Dota 2 team Talon to field international players
                        

                           
Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
November 20, 2021 | 11:11am

                           

                        

                                                                        
New Philippine-based Dota 2 team Talon to field international players
Talon Esports' Dota 2 roster will be based in the Philippines and will feature international players
MANILA, Philippines — International esports organization Talon Esports is joining the Dota 2 scene as they announced their new Dota 2 roster that will be based in Manila.



Expected to make their debut in the upcoming SEA Dota pro circuit, Talon's roster features players from around the globe, including former TNC Predator veteran Kim "Gabbi" Villafuerte. 



“I'm super excited to play at a globally successful organization like Talon Esports. I will work my hardest to get the best results and represent The Philippines proudly," said Villafuerte in a press release announcing the new team.



Last September, Villafuerte and his teammates became free agents as TNC Predator released them after failing to advance in the Southeast Asian qualifiers of The International 10.



Joining Villafuerte are former BOOM Esports Rafli “Mikoto” Rahman and Brizio “Hyde” Budiana from Indonesia, and Australian Damien “kpii” Chok who was also Villafuerte's TNC teammate back in 2019. 



Finishing up the roster is the team's captain Israeli-Canadian Tal “Fly” Aizik.



The team hopes to qualify for next year's The International — Dota 2's annual esports world championship.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

