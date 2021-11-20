




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
'That's on me': Ginebra's Cone takes blame for botched Philippine Cup run
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 20, 2021 | 10:55am

                           

                        

                                                                        
'That's on me': Ginebra's Cone takes blame for botched Philippine Cup run
Tim Cone
PBA media bureau
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Ginebra San Miguel head coach Tim Cone took all the blame after his team was unable to defend their title in the recently concluded PBA Philippine Cup in Bacolor, Pampanga.



Not only did they fail to repeat as champions, they did not even reach the second round of the playoffs as they fell to eventual champions TNT Tropang Giga in a win-or-go-home quarterfinal.



The run was nothing short of disappointing as Ginebra got a key cog in Christian Standhardinger during the offseason.



They had all the pieces to continue their reign but it was not meant to be as Cone lamented his shortcomings in handling the team's campaign.



"Basically, when your players don't play well, it's because they're not prepared well. If they're not prepared well, that's really a coaching issue," Cone told former PBA commissioner Noli Eala on his show Power & Play on Saturday.



"Looking back on it, truly we were not prepared to play that conference," he added.



Cone lamented not being able to start preparations in time, as well as Standhardinger coming in late to their practices.



That, combined with a little complacency, spelled doom for the Gin Kings.



"I remember that we got started late, [then] Christian was injured when he first came to the team. So we didn't have him for the first three weeks of practice... We really didn't get that gelling that we wanted," Cone said.



"[A]nd we didn't really push. Maybe it was because we came off of a couple championships," he added.



The Gin Kings won two of the last three PBA conferences, winning in the PBA bubble in Pampanga back in 2020 for the Philippine Cup, and winning the last Governor's Cup in 2019.



Having gotten used to winning, Cone says, affected his players in how they approached the game.



"We weren't pushing like we had in previous conferences... We took it for granted, and that's on me," he said.



Now, though, as another title defense in the Governor's Cup looms, Cone is trying to make sure his team doesn't make the same mistakes.



"We need to make some adjustments and changes to the way we play and that's what we're doing," said Cone.



"We need to get everybody healthy, that's for sure. And we need to have better preparation. I think we're doing that this time," he added.



The PBA Governor's Cup is slated to begin at the end of the month, but is expected to be delayed as teams remain waiting for their respective reinforcements from various countries abroad.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PBA star Alex Cabagnot now MPBL team owner
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBA star Alex Cabagnot now MPBL team owner


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Per Cabagnot, he currently holds the stake for the Bacolod-based squad in the league.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Canelo’s gamble
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 November 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is not done making history. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 13 teams start rumble for first PBA 3x3 crown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
13 teams start rumble for first PBA 3x3 crown


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pioneers in the PBA 3x3 led by comebacking veterans Larry Fonacier and Mac Cardona and Fil-Am Brandon Ganuelas Rosser take...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Warriors rap Cavs with endgame romp
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Warriors rap Cavs with endgame romp


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Stephen Curry scored 20 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter Thursday as the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors rallied from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Crossovers open campaign vs Perlas Spikers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Crossovers open campaign vs Perlas Spikers


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fancied Chery Tiggo begins its quest for another title when it battles Tuguegarao Perlas Spikers in the main game of the inaugural...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Sultan, Marcial back ZC Valientes in PBA 3x3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sultan, Marcial back ZC Valientes in PBA 3x3


                              

                                                                  By Roy Luarca |
                                 15 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Both Marcial and Sultan hail from Zamboanga and cross-trained with the Valientes before their successful stints in Tokyo and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Djokovic backs WTA threat to cut ties with China over Peng Shuai concerns
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Djokovic backs WTA threat to cut ties with China over Peng Shuai concerns


                              

                                 35 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Talking to reporters after beating Cameron Norrie at the ATP Finals in Turin, men's world number one Djokovic offered his...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 New Philippine-based Dota 2 team Talon to field international players
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
New Philippine-based Dota 2 team Talon to field international players


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 40 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Expected to make their debut in the upcoming SEA Dota pro circuit, Talon's roster features players from around the globe,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Questions answered, more drama expected as PCAP semis unfurl
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Questions answered, more drama expected as PCAP semis unfurl


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
It’s the semi-finals of the PCAP-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup, Saturday, November 20, and it’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Juan GDL celebrates birthday with Tokyo Z breakthrough win in B League
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Juan GDL celebrates birthday with Tokyo Z breakthrough win in B League


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
After a grueling 0-13 start, Gomez de Liaño and the Earthfriends Tokyo Z finally found themselves in the win column...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with