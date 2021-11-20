'That's on me': Ginebra's Cone takes blame for botched Philippine Cup run

MANILA, Philippines — Ginebra San Miguel head coach Tim Cone took all the blame after his team was unable to defend their title in the recently concluded PBA Philippine Cup in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Not only did they fail to repeat as champions, they did not even reach the second round of the playoffs as they fell to eventual champions TNT Tropang Giga in a win-or-go-home quarterfinal.

The run was nothing short of disappointing as Ginebra got a key cog in Christian Standhardinger during the offseason.

They had all the pieces to continue their reign but it was not meant to be as Cone lamented his shortcomings in handling the team's campaign.

"Basically, when your players don't play well, it's because they're not prepared well. If they're not prepared well, that's really a coaching issue," Cone told former PBA commissioner Noli Eala on his show Power & Play on Saturday.

"Looking back on it, truly we were not prepared to play that conference," he added.

Cone lamented not being able to start preparations in time, as well as Standhardinger coming in late to their practices.

That, combined with a little complacency, spelled doom for the Gin Kings.

"I remember that we got started late, [then] Christian was injured when he first came to the team. So we didn't have him for the first three weeks of practice... We really didn't get that gelling that we wanted," Cone said.

"[A]nd we didn't really push. Maybe it was because we came off of a couple championships," he added.

The Gin Kings won two of the last three PBA conferences, winning in the PBA bubble in Pampanga back in 2020 for the Philippine Cup, and winning the last Governor's Cup in 2019.

Having gotten used to winning, Cone says, affected his players in how they approached the game.

"We weren't pushing like we had in previous conferences... We took it for granted, and that's on me," he said.

Now, though, as another title defense in the Governor's Cup looms, Cone is trying to make sure his team doesn't make the same mistakes.

"We need to make some adjustments and changes to the way we play and that's what we're doing," said Cone.

"We need to get everybody healthy, that's for sure. And we need to have better preparation. I think we're doing that this time," he added.

The PBA Governor's Cup is slated to begin at the end of the month, but is expected to be delayed as teams remain waiting for their respective reinforcements from various countries abroad.