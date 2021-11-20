




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Questions answered, more drama expected as PCAP semis unfurl
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 20, 2021 | 10:03am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Questions answered, more drama expected as PCAP semis unfurl
Chess stock photo
via istock
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Can GM Mark Paragua continue to inspire his Camarines Soaring Eagles?



Is this the easiest route for the Iloilo Kisela Knights to return to the finals?



If the Northern Division of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines were akin to the NBA, they would be in the stacked and loaded Western Conference and the question would be, who will survive to fight another day?



It’s the semi-finals of the PCAP-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup, Saturday, November 20, and it’s the second stage of the win-or-go-home stage of this third and last tournament in the maiden season of the country’s professional chess league.



And the drama never stops.



Last Wednesday, chess fans were shocked to see a top seed fall in the first round of the play-offs; the Philippine Paralympic Team. Two other top-four squads of the south were felled as well.



In a key match-up in the southern division, can the Lapu-Lapu Naki Warriors also spring an upset on powerhouse Iloilo? The Naki Warriors were shrewdly built by moving players from Cordova and it has mostly backfired because they are ranked sixth.



The Camarines Soaring Eagles were expected to return to the Wesley So Cup finals but experienced an internal downward spiral. But GM Paragua’s return seemed to have lit a fire on this squad. In the other semis bout from the south, they face the last remaining guest squad, the Penang Blue Panthers from Malaysia.



Penang stunned Negros with a 3-0 win in Armageddon to advance. The Malaysian squad finished fifth with a 14-9 record and actually slightly accumulated more won points over Negros over the course of the campaign, 277-276.5.



Behind FM Won Yinn Long, NM Evan Capel, Eric Cheah, and IM Ooi Zhi Yang, Penang has some really good players who can pull the rug from under Camarines.



Over at the North, top-ranked the Pasig King Pirates have quietly glided in like a shark feasting on foes. The hottest team of the second and third rounds of the elimination phase will battle the Jekyll and Hyde Caloocan LoadManna Knights. 



Pasig arguably has the most stacked line-up with their twin-GM attack of Roland Salvador and Darwin Laylo not to mention having FM David Elorta, Sherwin Tiu, Sherily Cua, Kevin Arquero, and the man at the Top of PCAP’s Top 25 players in Eric Labog Jr.



In order to pull off a triumph, Caloocan will have to squeeze the most out of their line-up. The question isn’t their top boards, but their lower boards.



The last of the match-ups pits the Laguna Heroes who have been one of the best teams all season long and the steady San Juan Predators.



For close to five months, San Juan, bridging the Wesley So Cup and the Premier Cup, have been the best team. But the best win-loss record in the league doesn’t mean anything without a championship. 



Laguna might not have the flexibility of Pasig in terms of manpower, but they are a very good chess team.



They have formed quite a rivalry with San Juan which has enjoyed a slight advantage in wins. All that should be thrown out with the pressure on.



The semi-finals of the PCAP-SMC-Ayala Land Premier Cup can be viewed on streaming on PCAP’s Facebook page as well as the individual team pages.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

