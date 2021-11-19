




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
PBA 3x3 cagefest unfolds Friday
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 19, 2021 | 2:42pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
PBA 3x3 cagefest unfolds Friday
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Basketball Association carves out history Friday when it formally launches its 3x3 tournament at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.



All 13 pioneer teams in the opening leg will see action right away in what should be a busy day of three-a-side basketball starting at 2 p.m.



The tournament is doing away with the usual opening ceremony as the 17-game scheduled for the day kicks off right away starting with the battle between Purefoods TJ Titans against highly-touted Fil-Am Brandon Rosser and the Limitless Appmaters in Pool A.



Guest teams Zamboanga Valientes led by veteran and former PBA Best Player of the Conference Mac Cardona, takes on title contender Platinum Karaoke in another Pool A match up at 2:25 p.m.



The game is played for a period of 10 minutes, with the first team to score 21 points emerging as the winner.



Barangay Ginebra opens action in Pool B as it takes Sista Super Sealers at 2:50 p.m. followed by the game between the Larry Fonacier-led Cavitex Braves against another guest team Pioneer Pro Tibay in Pool C at 3:15 p.m.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

