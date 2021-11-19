Saso recovers with eagle-birdie finish, trails by two strokes in Florida tiff

Yuka Saso of Phillipines lines up a putt on the third hole during the first round of the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club on November 18, 2021 in Naples, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines – Not even a "terrible" shot could shatter Yuka Saso's resolve as she fought back from a double-bogey mishap with a blistering six-under card in the last seven holes, topping it off with a big eagle-birdie finish for a 66 that put her just two strokes off a hot-starting flightmate Jeongeun Lee6 after 18 holes of the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

"I made a terrible tee-shot on No. 10," said Saso, who holed out with a 6 on the par-4 hole that negated her two frontside birdies.

It was, however, a mishap that propped instead of dampened her spirit.

"I can't do anything with doubles. I just forget them and move on," she added. "I just stick to the plan and stay patient."

It did work as she strung up three straight birdies from No. 12 then eagled the par-5 17th and birdied the last off the fringet to wheel back into contention on a Tiburon Gold layout practically set up for low scoring under overcast skies and light rain.

Lee6, the first player to pocket the $1 million prize in the US Women’s Open in 2019, set in motion her crack for the biggest paycheck in women’s golf — $1.5 million, as she fired a solid eight-under 64 to wrest a one-stroke lead over Jennifer Kupcho and Mina Haragae of the US, Korean world No. 4 Sei Young Kim and French Celine Boutier, who all carded 65s.

“I had a good time and my goal was free of bogeys, so yeah, I achieved it,” said Lee6. “My feel is getting better, so my goal is to win once this year, but unfortunately just one tournament left, I’m going to try my best.”

But the rest of the stellar cast are also out to dish out their very best, including Saso, whose blistering finish put the ICTSI-backed ace right on track for a crack at a second premier championship after scoring a major breakthrough in the US Women’s Open last June.

To speed up play and beat an incoming weather, organizers placed the pins in the middle of the greens with a couple of tees moved up, paving the way for torrid scoring.

Lee6 and Moriya Jutanugarn actually yielded the early spotlight to the Fil-Japanese shotmaker, who birdied No. 3, but after a run of pars, the Korean birdied three of the last four holes to spike her frontside charge then sustained her salvo with five birdies at the back, including the last three, for a 64. The Thai ended up with a 70.

Saso, who made the turn at 34, fell by three with a double bogey on No. 10 but ran off three straight birdies from No. 12 then pulled off two big shots on the par-5 17 and drained a bending seven-foot eagle putt. She came up short of the green on the 18th but putted from the fringe and made it, capping a 32 and a six-under card that earned a spot at joint sixth with Gaby Lopez of Mexico, Aussies Minjee Lee and Hannah Green, Wei-Ling Hsu of Taiwan, Korean So Yeon Ryu, Thai Jasmine Suwannapura and the most feared player in the fold — world No. 1 Nelly Korda.

The Olympic gold medalist, who needs just a runner-up finish on Sunday to clinch the coveted Player of the Year crown, was on her way to a fiery start with five birdies in the first 11 holes. But she bogeyed two of the next four that sandwiched a birdie before gaining strokes on Nos. 16 and 17 to get back into the mix.

Saso, 20, slowed down her charge off the mound with a 259-yard norm after hitting it over the 300-yard mark in last week’s Pelican Championship where she placed 14th. She missed just two fairways, including on No. 10 off an errant drive, but struggled a bit on her way to the greens, missing four.

But she went to her putting this time to hold her game, ending up with 26 putts.

Korda also outdueled arch rival Jin Young Ko and Lydia Ko in the featured flight as the Korean and the Kiwi submitted identical 69s and stood five strokes off Lee6 heading to the second round where groupings shift to head-to-head according to their rankings.

Lee6 faces with Kupcho, Boutier takes on Harigae, Lopez collides with Kim, Green tests Hsu’s mettle and Saso slugs it out Ryu.

Korda, who holds a 10-point lead over Ko in the Rolex Player of the Year derby, is paired with Georgia Hall while Jin Young Ko is hard-pressed to get her game going against Lydia Ko in the event, which gathers the Top 60 players after 29 tournaments and which stakes 30 points to the winner.

“Honestly, I feel like the course was just set up pretty easy, Preparing for rain moved a lot of tees up, as well as put the pins right in the middle of the green I feel like so it was pretty attackable,” said Kupcho, who also went bogey-free with seven birdies, including three straight from No. 11 and back-to-back closing feats.