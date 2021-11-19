Curry erupts for 40 points as Warriors storm back vs Cavs; Heat win four straight

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 18, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

MANILA, Philippines – The Golden State Warriors are on a new winning streak after turning back the Cleveland Cavaliers, 104-89, at the Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

The Warriors bucked a slow start that saw the Cavaliers go on a 10-0 run to begin the first quarter.

The offensive onslaught for the Warriors did not begin until the fourth quarter where they were down by 13 points, 81-68.

Curry scored half of his 40 points in just the fourth period to lead a massive 36-8 Warriors run in the final 12 minutes of to turn the game around.

Nemanja Bjelica, Andrew Wiggins and Damion Lee joined Curry in double-digit scoring for Golden State, contributing 14, 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Elsewhere, the Miami Heat extended their win streak to four after disposing of the Washington Wizards, 112-97.

Jimmy Butler did a bit of everything with 32 points, five assists and four steals to push the Heat to 11-5 and to the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Meanwhile, Ja Morant scored 28 points as the Memphis Grizzlies doused the Los Angeles Clippers anew, 120-108.

Karl-Anthony Towns, for his part, paced the Minnesota Timberwolves past the struggling San Antonio Spurs.

Towns had a double-double of 25 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Wolves, while D'Angelo Russell chipped in 22 points on four 3-pointers.

The Utah Jazz, meanwhile, overcame the Toronto Raptors and handed them their third loss in a row, 119-103.

The Jazz used a 31-17 third quarter surge to pull away from the Raptors.

Seven different Jazz players finished in double-digit scoring with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gay finishing with 20 points each.

Jordan Clarkson scattered 12 points.

In the last game of the day, the Philadelphia 76ers snapped a five-game losing streak at the expense of the Denver Nuggets, 103-89.

Seth Curry paced the Sixers with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists.