Sports
                        
Curry erupts for 40 points as Warriors storm back vs Cavs; Heat win four straight
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 19, 2021 | 12:38pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Curry erupts for 40 points as Warriors storm back vs Cavs; Heat win four straight
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 18, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. 
JASON MILLER  /  GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA  /  GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The Golden State Warriors are on a new winning streak after turning back the Cleveland Cavaliers, 104-89, at the Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).



The Warriors bucked a slow start that saw the Cavaliers go on a 10-0 run to begin the first quarter.



The offensive onslaught for the Warriors did not begin until the fourth quarter where they were down by 13 points, 81-68.



Curry scored half of his 40 points in just the fourth period to lead a massive 36-8 Warriors run in the final 12 minutes of to turn the game around.



Nemanja Bjelica, Andrew Wiggins and Damion Lee joined Curry in double-digit scoring for Golden State, contributing 14, 12 and 11 points, respectively.



Elsewhere, the Miami Heat extended their win streak to four after disposing of the Washington Wizards, 112-97.



Jimmy Butler did a bit of everything with 32 points, five assists and four steals to push the Heat to 11-5 and to the top of the Eastern Conference standings.



Meanwhile, Ja Morant scored 28 points as the Memphis Grizzlies doused the Los Angeles Clippers anew, 120-108.



Karl-Anthony Towns, for his part, paced the Minnesota Timberwolves past the struggling San Antonio Spurs.



Towns had a double-double of 25 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Wolves, while D'Angelo Russell chipped in 22 points on four 3-pointers.



The Utah Jazz, meanwhile, overcame the Toronto Raptors and handed them their third loss in a row, 119-103.



The Jazz used a 31-17 third quarter surge to pull away from the Raptors.



Seven different Jazz players finished in double-digit scoring with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gay finishing with 20 points each.



Jordan Clarkson scattered 12 points.



In the last game of the day, the Philadelphia 76ers snapped a five-game losing streak at the expense of the Denver Nuggets, 103-89.



Seth Curry paced the Sixers with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

