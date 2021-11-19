Adrian Yanez to pay homage for late coach and father in UFC Vegas 43

MANILA, Philippines – When Adrian Yanez takes to the Octagon in UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate on Sunday at the Apex in Las Vegas, he will be fighting for more than just a win.

Yanez (14-3, including 4-0 in the UFC) will mix it up against Dangerous Davey Grant (13-5, including 4-3 in the UFC) in a bantamweight match — the first of his new four-fight contract after an impressive string of four consecutive wins — as part of the main card that is headlined by Ketlen Vieira and Miesha Tate. A win will vault Yanez into more elite competition.

However, Yanez would also like to take the win for his long-time coach Saul Soliz, who is one of mixed martial arts most famous trainers having worked with Tito Ortiz, Quinton Jackson, and Michael Bisping to name but a few. Soliz passed away this past August due to the Covid-19 virus.

And to celebrate his new UFC contract, Yanez will channel the spirit of his late father Andy, a former Golden Gloves champion and a regular fixture in Adrian’s corner until his untimely passing due to cancer in 2016.

“I fight for them,” noted Yanez. “And of course, I’d love to get a win as a birthday present to myself. It would be a blessing. I cannot go out on a loss being my birthday. I cannot have my cake. I would be mad.”

Yanez will turn 28 on November 29.

“It is really cool that they (UFC) like me a lot and want to keep me around,” he said.

“After my UFC debut (in August of 2020 with a first round technical knockout of Brady Huang), I was talking to Michael Bisping — it is not about getting here but staying here. To get here and not take a loss is cool,” he said of his new contract.

“The fact that I got another contract shows the hard work I put into this. It is gratifying that the higher-ups put me on the main card for a reason.”

The match against Grant will be the first of Yanez’ new contract and he is very well aware of the Englishman’s quality.

“I know he wants to take it to the ground,” Adrian said of the upcoming match. “There aren’t many people who want to trade strikes with me. They know my Contender series ended with a knockout. My debut and last two fights were all KOs. Everyone wants to take me down. I am not naïve to that. And he certainly has a good ground game.”

As a corollary to the fight, Adrian noted that Davey, “has to solve two problems — my boxing and the wrestling. While I have to solve his wrestling.”

“I worked on my wrestling during this past camp and think I have improved my takedown defense. But since I am mostly a striker, I have been working on my takedown defense and ground game since Day One.”

“What I do is to pay my respect to my father and Saul.”

The explosive card will be shown in the Philippines on Sunday on Premier Sports on Skycable and Cignal as well as on Tap Go for streaming.