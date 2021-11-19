Gilas prospect Padilla tows UPenn to 3-0 start; Martin scoreless in Kansas win

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American junior guard Kayla Padilla continued her fine play for the University of Pennsylvania as they improved their season record to 3-0, beating St. Francis Brooklyn, 63-46, on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

After being rested in Penn's second game, Padilla reset her season high in scoring with 23 points in the win.

She was efficient from beyond the arc, going 5-of-8.

The Gilas women prospect also had four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes of play.

Meanwhile, Remy Martin was scoreless in 17 minutes of play for Kansas as they routed the Stony Brook Seawolves, 88-59.

Martin made up for his lack of scoring with four rebounds and two assists.

Elsewhere, Ron Harper Jr. — five-time NBA champion Ron Harper's Fil-Am son — was a bright spot for Rutgers University as the fell against DePaul, 73-70.

Harper Jr. finished with a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds.

The Fil-Am guard actually put Rutgers within one with a clutch triple, 71-70, with 37 ticks left in the game.

But free throws by DePaul and a missed game-tying jumper by Rutgers' Geo Baker caused the comeback to fall short.