Korea's Kang Kyung-ho looks to get UFC career back on track

Kang Kyung-ho will take on Brazilian fighter Rani Yahya in a bantamweight match on Sunday, November 21, in UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate.

MANILA, Philippines – For 34-year-old Korean mixed martial artist Kang Kyung-ho, it’s about getting everything all right in terms of timing.

“Perfect,” Kang told Philstar.com.

After all, Kang is nicknamed “Mr. Perfect.”

The Korean (17-8-0, including a 6-2-0 with one No Contest in the UFC) is facing Brazilian fighter Rani Yahya in a bantamweight match on Sunday, November 21, in UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate at the UFC Apex.

The bout was originally scheduled last July 31 but Yahya tested positive for COVID-19, hence the reschedule.

Yahya last fought last March 13 when he took a submission win against Ray Rodriguez for the 27th win of his MMA career (27-10-1-1, including 12-4-1-1 in the UFC).

By the time the octagon referee calls for both men to fight, it will be almost two years since Kang last fought.

“With everything considered, there were some minor obstacles that I had to go through,” related Kang. “With the camp for this fight, I was able to work on some things that I wasn’t able to do during the last fight (a split decision win over Chinese fighter Li Pingyuan on December 21 of 2019).

“On that end with the UFC, I could have fought someone or re-schedule the fight with Yahya, but because of COVID-19, the quarantine made it harder. So it was rescheduled for a later date. I don’t think two years is too long. As an athlete and fighter, I always stay in shape and in condition.”

Regarding the fight with Yahya, Kang promised, “I am going to obviously strike. But if it goes down to the ground, I can finish him with ground and pound.”

Because of inactivity for the past two years (although not of his own doing), Kang has dropped out of the UFC rankings. A win propels him back into contention to move up the ladder of which Russian fighter Petr Yan reigns supreme.

Now for this fight at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Kang believes he had the perfect training camp and the perfect conditions to get a win.

“This is a big fight and I plan on winning. This fight will get me to get up in the rankings and it will schedule me to go fight another ranked fighter and get a title shot.”

“UFC hasn’t been very active in Korea for so long which is why there aren’t belt holdings in Korea. But given how fast MMA is growing, it will not take too long before we see more Koreans make their way up in the UFC. And I plan to be not only among the best but to be a champion.”

The card will be shown in the Philippines on Premier Sports (Skycable and Cignal) and on the Tap Go app.