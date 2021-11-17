Lim stays in hunt for bronze in world karate tiff

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ Jamie Lim made her World Karate Championship debut count as she lost to Ukrainian Anita Serogina Wednesday but stayed in contention for a podium finish after the latter made the women’s kumite -61-kilogram division finals at the Hamdan Arena in Dubai.

Lim, 24, bested Alana Kochieva of the Russian Federation, 4-2, Laura of France and Sarara Shimada of Japan both via majority decisions but ran into the more seasoned Serogina, the reigning World Premier League champion, in fell in the quarterfinals, 1-2.

Serogina though advanced to the gold medal round against 2018 world champion Jovana Prekovic of Serbia, pulling Lim to a repachage match for bronze set at 2 p.m. Thursday (Philippine time).

Whatever happens in the repachage, the Southeast Asian Games gold medalist has proven herself worthy of a spot in the event that drew over a thousand participants including several world champions.

“It’s her first time and she made a very strong impression. Everybody was surprised she beat all Olympians,” said Karate Pilipinas president Richard Lim, who heads the national team in Dubai.

Fil-Jap Junna Tsukii was taking her turn in the -50kg class at press time.

The 30-year-old Tsukii, also a SEA Games gold medal winner like Lim, was one of the favorites being the World No. 2 in her weight category.

Lim and Tsukii, whose trip was being bankrolled by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), are both eyeing to qualify to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

John Enrico Vasquez and Sarah Pangilinan, the other two Filipino entries, for their part, open their campaign in the individual kata competition unfurling at 1 p.m. for male karatekas and 3 p.m. for the female participants Thursday.