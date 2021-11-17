




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Lim stays in hunt for bronze in world karate tiff
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 17, 2021 | 4:11pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Lim stays in hunt for bronze in world karate tiff
Jamie Lim
STAR / File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ Jamie Lim made her World Karate Championship debut count as she lost to Ukrainian Anita Serogina Wednesday but stayed in contention for a podium finish after the latter made the women’s kumite -61-kilogram division finals at the Hamdan Arena in Dubai.



Lim, 24, bested Alana Kochieva of the Russian Federation, 4-2, Laura of France and Sarara Shimada of Japan both via majority decisions but ran into the more seasoned Serogina, the reigning World Premier League champion, in fell in the quarterfinals, 1-2.



Serogina though advanced to the gold medal round against 2018 world champion Jovana Prekovic of Serbia, pulling Lim to a repachage match for bronze set at 2 p.m. Thursday (Philippine time).



Whatever happens in the repachage, the Southeast Asian Games gold medalist has proven herself worthy of a spot in the event that drew over a thousand participants including several world champions.



“It’s her first time and she made a very strong impression. Everybody was surprised she beat all Olympians,” said Karate Pilipinas president Richard Lim, who heads the national team in Dubai.



Fil-Jap Junna Tsukii was taking her turn in the -50kg class at press time.



The 30-year-old Tsukii, also a SEA Games gold medal winner like Lim, was one of the favorites being the World No. 2 in her weight category.



Lim and Tsukii, whose trip was being bankrolled by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), are both eyeing to qualify to the 2024 Paris Olympics.



John Enrico Vasquez and Sarah Pangilinan, the other two Filipino entries, for their part, open their campaign in the individual kata competition unfurling at 1 p.m. for male karatekas and 3 p.m. for the female participants Thursday.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      JAMIE LIM
                                                      KARATE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Japan B. League president embraces 'Filipino invasion'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Japan B. League president embraces 'Filipino invasion'


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
B. League president Shinji Shimada took some time off from his busy schedule to talk to Philstar.com about the ongoing 2021-22...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marlou Aquino ecstatic for son Matt's stint with Japan basketball team
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marlou Aquino ecstatic for son Matt's stint with Japan basketball team


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The father is keenly following his son’s new adventures in the Land of the Rising Sun.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas prospect Padilla named Player of the Week in Philly Big 5
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas prospect Padilla named Player of the Week in Philly Big 5


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
A former Ivy League Rookie of the Year, Padilla took her second Big 5 Women's Basketball Player of the Week after leading...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Naomi Osaka 'shock' adds to growing calls over fate of Peng Shuai
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Naomi Osaka 'shock' adds to growing calls over fate of Peng Shuai


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said that she was in "shock" about fellow tennis star Peng Shuai, who has not been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Ams Harper Jr., Ellis lead schools to undefeated records in US NCAA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Ams Harper Jr., Ellis lead schools to undefeated records in US NCAA


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino-American hoopers Ron Harper Jr. and Boogie Ellis continue their winning ways in the US NCAA as their respective schools...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 MPBL sees return to home-and-away play next year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MPBL sees return to home-and-away play next year


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) is determined to go back to its staple home-and-away format next year when...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala set to return from injury
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala set to return from injury


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Alex Eala makes her anticipated return next week in the W25 Milovice in Czech Republic after a long hiatus due to a foot...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jazz snap losing streak, rip slumping Sixers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jazz snap losing streak, rip slumping Sixers


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Six different Jazz players finished in double-digit scoring in the blowout win, led by Bojan Bogdanovic's 27 points.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino gamers among first to experience PUBGM and Arcane collaboration
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipino gamers among first to experience PUBGM and Arcane collaboration


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Announced last November 2, the collaboration between the two popular esports titles was in line with Riot's promotions of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Choco Mucho signs Nunag, Ferrer
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Choco Mucho signs Nunag, Ferrer


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Choco Mucho has tapped Cherry Nunag to fill the need of a middle blocker in the absence of middle blocker Maddie Madayag in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with