




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Eala set to return from injury
                        

                           
John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
November 17, 2021 | 3:36pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Eala set to return from injury
Alex Eala
Facebook / Rafael Nadal Academy
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala makes her anticipated return next week in the W25 Milovice in Czech Republic after a long hiatus due to a foot injury.



As a junior exempt entry, the 16-year-old Filipina sensation is already seeded into the main draw of the $25,000-joust featuring a bevy of top-300 players in the women’s pro circuit.



The W25 Milovice is slated November 22-28.



This will mark Eala’s comeback on the tennis court after two months since her US Open stint in New York last September.



Eala reached the quarterfinals and the semifinals of the US Open girls’ singles and doubles play, respectively, before being sidelined by her injury.



She will be eyeing her second pro singles title in Czech Republic after capturing her breakthrough crown earlier this year in the W15 Manacor in Spain.



Eala is currently ranked No. 4 in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) junior rankings and No. 529 in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) list.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ALEX EALA
                                                      TENNIS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Japan B. League president embraces 'Filipino invasion'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Japan B. League president embraces 'Filipino invasion'


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
B. League president Shinji Shimada took some time off from his busy schedule to talk to Philstar.com about the ongoing 2021-22...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marlou Aquino ecstatic for son Matt's stint with Japan basketball team
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marlou Aquino ecstatic for son Matt's stint with Japan basketball team


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The father is keenly following his son’s new adventures in the Land of the Rising Sun.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas prospect Padilla named Player of the Week in Philly Big 5
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas prospect Padilla named Player of the Week in Philly Big 5


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
A former Ivy League Rookie of the Year, Padilla took her second Big 5 Women's Basketball Player of the Week after leading...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Naomi Osaka 'shock' adds to growing calls over fate of Peng Shuai
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Naomi Osaka 'shock' adds to growing calls over fate of Peng Shuai


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said that she was in "shock" about fellow tennis star Peng Shuai, who has not been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Ams Harper Jr., Ellis lead schools to undefeated records in US NCAA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Ams Harper Jr., Ellis lead schools to undefeated records in US NCAA


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino-American hoopers Ron Harper Jr. and Boogie Ellis continue their winning ways in the US NCAA as their respective schools...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Lim stays in hunt for bronze in world karate tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lim stays in hunt for bronze in world karate tiff


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ Jamie Lim made her World Karate Championship debut count as she lost to Ukrainian Anita Serogina Wednesday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MPBL sees return to home-and-away play next year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MPBL sees return to home-and-away play next year


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) is determined to go back to its staple home-and-away format next year when...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala set to return from injury
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala set to return from injury


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Alex Eala makes her anticipated return next week in the W25 Milovice in Czech Republic after a long hiatus due to a foot...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jazz snap losing streak, rip slumping Sixers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jazz snap losing streak, rip slumping Sixers


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Six different Jazz players finished in double-digit scoring in the blowout win, led by Bojan Bogdanovic's 27 points.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino gamers among first to experience PUBGM and Arcane collaboration
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipino gamers among first to experience PUBGM and Arcane collaboration


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Announced last November 2, the collaboration between the two popular esports titles was in line with Riot's promotions of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with