Eala set to return from injury

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala makes her anticipated return next week in the W25 Milovice in Czech Republic after a long hiatus due to a foot injury.

As a junior exempt entry, the 16-year-old Filipina sensation is already seeded into the main draw of the $25,000-joust featuring a bevy of top-300 players in the women’s pro circuit.

The W25 Milovice is slated November 22-28.

This will mark Eala’s comeback on the tennis court after two months since her US Open stint in New York last September.

Eala reached the quarterfinals and the semifinals of the US Open girls’ singles and doubles play, respectively, before being sidelined by her injury.

She will be eyeing her second pro singles title in Czech Republic after capturing her breakthrough crown earlier this year in the W15 Manacor in Spain.

Eala is currently ranked No. 4 in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) junior rankings and No. 529 in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) list.