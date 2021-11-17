Fil-Ams Harper Jr., Ellis lead schools to undefeated records in US NCAA

Fil-Ams Boogie Ellis (L) and Ron Harper Jr. are enjoying success early in the US NCAA season

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American hoopers Ron Harper Jr. and Boogie Ellis continue their winning ways in the US NCAA as their respective schools remain unbeaten.

Harper Jr., son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, towed Rutgers University to a 3-0 record after beating New Jersey Institute of Technology on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time), 75-61.

The senior guard tallied a double-double, scoring a team-high 20 points and grabbing 13 rebounds to pace them in the win. He also had two assists.

Rutgers used a second half where they outscored NJIT 43-28 after trailing by one at halftime, 33-32.

They join Purdue, Ohio State, Minnesota and Maryland as schools in the Big Ten with 3-0 slates.

Elsewhere, rookie Ellis came up big for University of Southern California in their 78-61 win over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

Ellis stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and a steal in the victory.

The Eagles join four other schools at the top of the Pac-12 standings with identical 3-0 slates.

Meanwhile, in the women's side, Kayla Padilla did not play in University of Pennsylvania's 91-55 win over King's College Pennsylvania.

Padilla was named Player of the Week in Philadelphia's Big 5 after scoring 22 points in their opening win of the season against Hartford.