Sports
                        
Fil-Ams Harper Jr., Ellis lead schools to undefeated records in US NCAA
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 17, 2021 | 11:01am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Fil-Ams Harper Jr., Ellis lead schools to undefeated records in US NCAA
Fil-Ams Boogie Ellis (L) and Ron Harper Jr. are enjoying success early in the US NCAA season
USC Hoops  /  Rutgers MBB
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American hoopers Ron Harper Jr. and Boogie Ellis continue their winning ways in the US NCAA as their respective schools remain unbeaten.



Harper Jr., son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, towed Rutgers University to a 3-0 record after beating New Jersey Institute of Technology on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time), 75-61.





The senior guard tallied a double-double, scoring a team-high 20 points and grabbing 13 rebounds to pace them in the win. He also had two assists.



Rutgers used a second half where they outscored NJIT 43-28 after trailing by one at halftime, 33-32.



They join Purdue, Ohio State, Minnesota and Maryland as schools in the Big Ten with 3-0 slates.



Elsewhere, rookie Ellis came up big for University of Southern California in their 78-61 win over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.



Ellis stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and a steal in the victory.



The Eagles join four other schools at the top of the Pac-12 standings with identical 3-0 slates.



Meanwhile, in the women's side, Kayla Padilla did not play in University of Pennsylvania's 91-55 win over King's College Pennsylvania.



Padilla was named Player of the Week in Philadelphia's Big 5 after scoring 22 points in their opening win of the season against Hartford.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      US NCAA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
