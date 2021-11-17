




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Arwind Santos eager to help NorthPort win first PBA championship
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 17, 2021 | 9:12am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Arwind Santos eager to help NorthPort win first PBA championship
Arwind Santos has been traded from the San Miguel Beermen to the NorthPort Batang Pier
PBA Images
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — It's a new team but the same goal for PBA veteran Arwind Santos following his arrival at the NorthPort Batang Pier.



Although he was surprised at being traded from his long-time squad San Miguel Beermen, Santos has now adjusted and is ready to begin a new chapter in his PBA career.



Having already talked to one of his teammates Robert Bolick, the 40-year-old looks forward to the challenge of being in a new team.



"[Y]ung goal ni Robert Bolick nung nagkausap kami, ang sabi lang sa akin na 'Kuya ako, wala na akong pakialam basta ang importante sana magchampion tayo kasi gumawa tayo ng history na itong team na ito, tayong mga player makapagchampion'," Santos recalled on the recent episode of One Sports' The Game.



"Oh maganda yan, sabi ko, sana. Kasama mo ko dyan, supportahan kita dyan sabi ko," he added.



A nine-time PBA champion, Santos is no stranger to what it takes to be at the summit of the league.



Aware that no one or two players can win a team the championship, the two-time PBA Finals MVP hopes everyone on the Batang Pier roster will do their part in reaching PBA glory.



"Sana lahat, gustuhin natin yung goal [na mag-champion] para mas madali, tulong tulong lang," Santos said.



The 15-year veteran will have his first crack at a PBA championship with NorthPort when the Governor's Cup returns at the end of this month.



It will be an uphill battle for the Batang Pier as the team has not reached the PBA Finals ever since NorthPort took over the franchise in 2012.



NorthPort has reached the semifinals twice but always ended up at the wrong end of a lopsided series.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ARWIND SANTOS
                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
