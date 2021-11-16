




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Filipino bowlers cop bronzes in Dubai tourney
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 16, 2021 | 5:53pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Filipino bowlers cop bronzes in Dubai tourney
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines collared a pair of bronze medals in the 2021 International Bowling Federation (IBF) World Championships in Dubai on Tuesday.



The Filipinos got the medals from the men’s team courtesy of Kenneth Chua, Patrick Nuqui, Merwin Tan and Ian Dysangco and the women’s squad of Rachel Leon, Mades Arles, Norel Nuevo and Uella Marcial.



It was the first podium finish by the country since Biboy Rivera copped a gold in 2006.



Interestingly, Rivera is the present national men’s team coach.



“It has been a long time since the Philippine Men and Ladies Teams have had a medal at the World Championships. It is extra special to have won it at the same time. Bronze feels like Gold,” said Rivera.



Rivera thanked Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Butch Ramirez, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Bambol Tolentino and their other sponsors for helping the team.



The men’s team bested  Germany 237-227, Kuwait, 224-223, and USA 277-213 in Group A,  then edged Denmark  239-235 via one game knockout format in the  quarters   before  its bid was halted  by Singapore, 228-247, in the semis.



The Jojo Canare-mentored lady keglers ended on top of Group A in the Round-of-16 with wins over Singapore, 264-219, Sweden 227-213, before losing only to Norway, 182-258.



In the quarters, they routed Colombia, 232-175, before falling to Malaysia, 188-279, in the semis and settled for the bronze.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BOWLING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sotto sits out as Adelaide off to 2-0 start
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sotto sits out as Adelaide off to 2-0 start


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kai Sotto sat out due to rotation purposes but the Adelaide 36ers still took care of business against the Perth Wildcats,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kyrgios calls for Australian Open to be canceled
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kyrgios calls for Australian Open to be canceled


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Nick Kyrgios on Tuesday called for the Australian Open to be canceled, while unexpectedly showing sympathy to tennis world...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MPBL returns with 22 teams, plans closed-circuit setup at Mall of Asia Arena
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MPBL returns with 22 teams, plans closed-circuit setup at Mall of Asia Arena


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Twenty-two teams so far have thrown their hats to the much-awaited return of the MPBL at the Mall of Asia Arena next mon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Matthew Aquino vows to do best as part of Japan's national basketball pool&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Matthew Aquino vows to do best as part of Japan's national basketball pool 


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Matthew Aquino, the son of former PBA star Marlou Aquino, has been added to the pool for Japan's national basketball tea...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DeRozan drops 38 points as Bulls torment Lakers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DeRozan drops 38 points as Bulls torment Lakers


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
DeMar DeRozan erupted for 38 points as the Chicago Bulls scored an emphatic road victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 NCAA basketball players help unveil new college esports school
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NCAA basketball players help unveil new college esports school


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
A new avenue in the campus sports scene has emerged with the birth of the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) aiming to cater...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tsukii, Lim open world karate championship bid in Dubai&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tsukii, Lim open world karate championship bid in Dubai 


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ Junna Tsukii and Jamie Lim jumpstart their campaign today in separate weight classes in the 2021 Karate...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Japan B. League president embraces 'Filipino invasion'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Japan B. League president embraces 'Filipino invasion'


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
B. League president Shinji Shimada took some time off from his busy schedule to talk to Philstar.com about the ongoing 2021-22...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Training facilities set to open for Asian Games, SEA Games athletes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Training facilities set to open for Asian Games, SEA Games athletes


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The PSC will open its sports facilities to the national athletes starting January 10 for them to start their preparation for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Timberwolves fined over Miami preseason practice
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Timberwolves fined over Miami preseason practice


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Minnesota Timberwolves have been fined $250,000 by the NBA after holding a preseason training camp in Miami.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with