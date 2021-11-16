Filipino bowlers cop bronzes in Dubai tourney

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines collared a pair of bronze medals in the 2021 International Bowling Federation (IBF) World Championships in Dubai on Tuesday.

The Filipinos got the medals from the men’s team courtesy of Kenneth Chua, Patrick Nuqui, Merwin Tan and Ian Dysangco and the women’s squad of Rachel Leon, Mades Arles, Norel Nuevo and Uella Marcial.

It was the first podium finish by the country since Biboy Rivera copped a gold in 2006.

Interestingly, Rivera is the present national men’s team coach.

“It has been a long time since the Philippine Men and Ladies Teams have had a medal at the World Championships. It is extra special to have won it at the same time. Bronze feels like Gold,” said Rivera.

Rivera thanked Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Butch Ramirez, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Bambol Tolentino and their other sponsors for helping the team.

The men’s team bested Germany 237-227, Kuwait, 224-223, and USA 277-213 in Group A, then edged Denmark 239-235 via one game knockout format in the quarters before its bid was halted by Singapore, 228-247, in the semis.

The Jojo Canare-mentored lady keglers ended on top of Group A in the Round-of-16 with wins over Singapore, 264-219, Sweden 227-213, before losing only to Norway, 182-258.

In the quarters, they routed Colombia, 232-175, before falling to Malaysia, 188-279, in the semis and settled for the bronze.