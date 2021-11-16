




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Tsukii, Lim open world karate championship bid in Dubai 
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 16, 2021 | 3:45pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Tsukii, Lim open world karate championship bid in DubaiÂ 
Junna Tsukii and Jamie Lim
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ Junna Tsukii and Jamie Lim jumpstart their campaign today in separate weight classes in the 2021 Karate World Senior Championships at the Hamdan Arena in Dubai.



Lim will be the first to plunge into action as she competes in the women’s -61-kilogram kumite event starting at 1 p.m. (Philippine time) while Tsukii gets her chance to have a piece of the action at 9:30 p.m. in the -50kg section.



The 30-year-old Tsukii is expected to be one of the favorites being ranked No. 2 in her division while Lim, a Southeast Asian Games gold medalist like the former, should give it all and defy the odds being an underdog in her class.



Both are out to boost their stocks as they aim to qualify to the 2024 Paris Olympics.



Karate Pilipinas president Richard Lim, whose group was officially recognized as the country’s governing body of the sport by the World Karate Federation (WKF) during its congress Monday, said he likes their chances.



“We have high hopes for a podium finish for Junna and Jamie,” said Lim.



John Enrico Vasquez and Sarah Pangilinan, the other two Filipino entries, for their part, open their campaign in the individual kata competition unfurling at 1 p.m. for male karatekas and 3 p.m. for the female participants.



If they made past the eliminations, the medal matches are slated on Saturday.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

