




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Japan B. League president embraces 'Filipino invasion'
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 16, 2021 | 2:42pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Japan B. League president embraces 'Filipino invasion'
B. League president Shinji Shimada
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – B. League president Shinji Shimada took some time off from his busy schedule to talk to Philstar.com about the ongoing 2021-22 season, which has seen the bulk of the “Filipino invasion” of Japan’s professional basketball leagues. 



“Due to the spread of COVID-19, we were at the mercy of the spread of the virus and the restrictions,” bared Shimada, who is also the chairman of the Chiba Jets. “In terms of revenue and expenditure, it was a very interesting situation. We have learned so much from last year.”



“We wanted to build on the fans’ enthusiasm for basketball and the national team’s exposure due to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, so we made a big push for the B. League’s innovations this season.”



Shimada, who went to study English at a school in Baguio, was well aware of the popularity of basketball in the Philippines.



“Since basketball is the most popular sport in the Philippines, we decided to add them to the Asian Players Quota of the league,” explained Shimada.



The B. League is all for the growth of basketball in Japan, where football, baseball and sumo wrestling are the most popular sports. 



The league came up with the Asian Players Quota, wherein hoopsters from the region come in as imports. The Asian imports, however, are separate from their American or European counterparts.



The Filipino contingent includes Thirdy Ravena (San-en Neophoenix), Ray Parks (Nagoya Diamond Dolphins), Kiefer Ravena (Shiga Lakestars), Kobe Paras (Niigata Albirex BB), Dwight Ramos (Toyama Grouses), Matthew Aquino (Shinshu Brave Warriors) and Javi Gomez de Liano (Ibaraki Robots), who play in Division I; while Juan Gomez de Liano (Earthfriends Tokyo Z) and Kemark Carino (Aomori Wat’s) ply their trade in Division II.



Other Asian players include Korean Yang Jae-min (Shinshu Brave Warriors), Chinese cagers Wang Weijia (Akita Northern Happinets) and Liu Jin (Nishinomiya Storks), Indonesian forward Brandon Jawato (Utsunomiya Brex), and Taiwanese swingman Lin Chih Wei.



Shimada and the league aren’t worried about the Asian imports stealing thunder from the homegrown players. Rather, he believes their professionalism — not to mention talent — will expose the Japanese to higher-level basketball.



“Once Japanese players have absorbed the experience and skills of the foreign players, which is like exposure to international competition, it will help improve their performance. I believe the experience of learning skills from foreign players will help.”



Japan has exported many of its athletes to foreign shores such as baseball stars such as Ichiro Suzuki, Hideo Nomo, Hideki Matsui, and current Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani; soccer idols such as Takumi Minamino, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Maya Yoshida; and tennis star Naomi Osaka, to name but a very few.



Now, they are hoping that basketball — the fastest growing sport in Japan — will also produce the same in several years’ time.

 

“We succeeded in attracting some of the top young players in the Philippines,” pointed out the B. League president. “There are high expectations for Asian players. Right now, it is only the Philippines through Tap Digital Media Services that is broadcasting the games outside Japan. We have tapped into Filipinos living in Japan as well as the market in the Philippines to give us a boost. Our YouTube channel has more viewers from all over the world.”



“Our philosophy is to energize Japanese basketball. We have enhanced our social media content, which is commonly used by many people. We have used initiatives such as videos and photos of players to create additional attention. This is to engage fans even more to increase media exposure.”



While the world knows all about Japanese cuisine, manga and anime, wrestling, calligraphy, its distinctive gardens and flower arranging, and its high technology, Shimada believes that in time, the country will also be known for its brand of basketball.



Summed up the league president, “We are still a long way from the impact of soccer and baseball, but in time, Japanese basketball and the Japan B. League will get there.”


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      JAPAN B.LEAGUE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Matthew Aquino vows to do best as part of Japan's national basketball pool&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Matthew Aquino vows to do best as part of Japan's national basketball pool 


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Matthew Aquino, the son of former PBA star Marlou Aquino, has been added to the pool for Japan's national basketball tea...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sotto decent in preseason debut as 36ers edge Taipans in OT
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sotto decent in preseason debut as 36ers edge Taipans in OT


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
His first-ever game as a pro, Sotto tallied seven points, five rebounds, one assist, and one block in 20 minutes of play...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Clarkson still on Gilas radar
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Clarkson still on Gilas radar


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Gilas men’s basketball team returned to practice at the Moro Lorenzo Gym in Loyola Heights last Saturday night and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kyrgios calls for Australian Open to be canceled
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kyrgios calls for Australian Open to be canceled


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Nick Kyrgios on Tuesday called for the Australian Open to be canceled, while unexpectedly showing sympathy to tennis world...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Timberwolves fined over Miami preseason practice
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Timberwolves fined over Miami preseason practice


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Minnesota Timberwolves have been fined $250,000 by the NBA after holding a preseason training camp in Miami.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Tsukii, Lim open world karate championship bid in Dubai&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tsukii, Lim open world karate championship bid in Dubai 


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 3 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ Junna Tsukii and Jamie Lim jumpstart their campaign today in separate weight classes in the 2021 Karate...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DeRozan drops 38 points as Bulls torment Lakers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DeRozan drops 38 points as Bulls torment Lakers


                              

                                 42 minutes ago                              


                                                            
DeMar DeRozan erupted for 38 points as the Chicago Bulls scored an emphatic road victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MPBL returns with 22 teams, plans closed-circuit setup at Mall of Asia Arena
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MPBL returns with 22 teams, plans closed-circuit setup at Mall of Asia Arena


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Twenty-two teams so far have thrown their hats to the much-awaited return of the MPBL at the Mall of Asia Arena next mon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Training facilities set to open for Asian Games, SEA Games athletes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Training facilities set to open for Asian Games, SEA Games athletes


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The PSC will open its sports facilities to the national athletes starting January 10 for them to start their preparation for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso&rsquo;s putter turns cold in final round
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso’s putter turns cold in final round


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Yuka Saso failed to cash in on her magnificent tee-to-green performance as she settled for a closing three-under 67 and placed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with