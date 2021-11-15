Matthew Aquino vows to do best as part of Japan's national basketball poolÂ 






































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Matthew Aquino vows to do best as part of Japan's national basketball pool 
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 15, 2021 | 6:16pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Matthew Aquino vows to do best as part of Japan's national basketball pool 
Matthew Aquino in an online interview with the author.
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Matthew Aquino, the son of former PBA star Marlou Aquino, has been added to the pool for Japan's national basketball team.



In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Matt bared receiving the invitation to the national team just the other day. When the squad informed Aquino's team, the Shinshu Brave Warriors, the cager was deactivated from the team until his national team duty is performed.



"I have been using a Japanese passport even back when I was in the Philippines," Aquino told Philstar.com the night before he flew from Nagaon to Tokyo where training camp will begin.



Aquino's grandmother, Shizuko Toma, is pure Japanese while his mother, Marjorie Sheila Toma Aquino, is half-Japanese.



"I have always been aware of my Japanese heritage and I think this is a good opportunity," said the 6'8" Aquino. "Going to Nagano, where the Brave Warriors are based, was my first time in Japan."



"When the invitation to join Japan's national pool was extended, I spoke to my father and he said to go for it. This opportunity doesn't happen every day," added Matt.



"Right now the pool has shrunk from 57 players to about 27 players. This is an opportunity I will give my best."



The head coach for Japan's national basketball team is Tom Hovasse.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

