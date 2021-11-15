




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Pasig, Philippine Paralympians top PCAP North, South
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 15, 2021 | 1:04pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Pasig, Philippine Paralympians top PCAP North, South
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The old order giveth way.



For the third consecutive conference in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, the leaders of the north and south division are different.



During this inaugural All-Filipino Conference that opened this PCAP season, the Laguna Heroes finished atop the north, with the Camarines Soaring Eagles the southern leader after the elimination round.



During the second conference — the Wesley So Cup — the San Juan Predators and the Iloilo Kisela Knights finished tops in the north and south, respectively, after the elimination round.



In this PCAP-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup, it’s the Pasig King Pirates and the Philippine Paralympics Team in the pole position of the north and south.



Whether by coincidence or not, the top teams of either division figured in the championship game of each conference. If the trend continues, will Filipino chess fans see it come down to Pasig and the Paralympians?



The King Pirates have an interesting story. Earlier in the season, it seemed that Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto made bigger news for supporting live and in person the King Pirates. During the PCAP All-Star Game, they made news for topping the fan balloting. 



In this third conference, the King Pirates made the right moves and are now the hottest team in the league as they are riding a 14-game win streak.



The team that last defeated them? The Paralympians via an 11-10 score.



The Paralympians themselves are in the midst of a Cinderella season. As a guest team, they have beaten some of the top sides of both the north and the south. Now, they have an opportunity to repeat the same feat that American basketball coach Ron Jacobs’ fabled Northern Consolidated Cement team accomplished in the Philippine Basketball Association in 1985 — winning a championship as a guest team. 



Pasig finished with a 22-1 record in the second round while the Paralympians’ triumph over Iloilo vaulted them to the summit of the south with an 18-5 record.



When the win-or-go home playoffs begin this Wednesday, November 17, with the quarterfinals, the King Pirates will face the 9-14 Rizal Batch Towers. The Paralympians, on the other hand, will take on the 8-15 Camarines Soaring Eagles who have seen their standing in the league go down since the All-Filipino Conference. 



In the most recent battle between the Paralympics Team and Camarines, the former took the match 3-0 during Armageddon. 



Pasig features one of the most stacked and loaded line-ups with its twin Grandmaster attack of Roland Salvador and Darwin Laylo, FM David Elorta, Sherwin Tiu, Sherily Cua, Rudy Ibanez, Kevin Arquero Eric Labog Jr. and Carl Espallardo. 



The Paralympics Team are no slouches either with IM Daniel Quizon, FM Sander Severino, WNM Jerlyn San Diego, Joselito Cada, FM Roel Abelgas, NM Henry Lopez, NM Jasper Rom, NM Menandro Redor and NM Arman Subaste. 



The knockout playoffs of the PCAP-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup can be streamed on the PCAP Facebook page as well as the respective teams’ Facebook pages.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHESS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sotto decent in preseason debut as 36ers edge Taipans in OT
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sotto decent in preseason debut as 36ers edge Taipans in OT


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
His first-ever game as a pro, Sotto tallied seven points, five rebounds, one assist, and one block in 20 minutes of play...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Biado wins all-Filipino final, rules Abu Dhabi Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Biado wins all-Filipino final, rules Abu Dhabi Open


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Fancied Carlo Biado lived up to his top billing by dominating play in the Abu Dhabi Open 9-Ball Championship Thursday at the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Batang Gilas' Panopio, Bakersfield take first win in US NCAA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Batang Gilas' Panopio, Bakersfield take first win in US NCAA


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
A member of the national team youth program, the Fil-Italian guard scored eight points in 19 minutes of play for the Roa...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 McGee&rsquo;s sis for naturalization?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
McGee’s sis for naturalization?


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
NBA center JaVale McGee’s 6-7 sister Imani could be a candidate for naturalization to join the Gilas women’s basketball...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Badosa clinches WTA semis berth
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Badosa clinches WTA semis berth


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Spain’s Paula Badosa fired 10 aces in a 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 round-robin victory over Maria Sakkari Saturday and secured a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Hamilton hails brilliant Brazil win as probably 'the best'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hamilton hails brilliant Brazil win as probably 'the best'


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
If Lewis Hamilton clinches a record eighth world title, it will be in no small part due to Sunday's against-all-odds Brazil...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Putting woes stymie Saso rally; Korda wins in 4-way playoff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Putting woes stymie Saso rally; Korda wins in 4-way playoff


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Yuka Saso failed to complete what could've been an explosive finish as she struggled on Pelican Golf Club's last line of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I could have won Tokyo Olympics 100m', says retired Bolt
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I could have won Tokyo Olympics 100m', says retired Bolt


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sprint legend Usain Bolt said he could have emerged from retirement to win a fourth straight Olympic 100m title in Tokyo this...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Young scores 42 as Hawks clobber short-handed Bucks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Young scores 42 as Hawks clobber short-handed Bucks


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Trae Young finished with 42 points and 10 assists as the Atlanta Hawks snapped a six-game losing skid by routing the reigning...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Clarkson still on Gilas radar
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Clarkson still on Gilas radar


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Gilas men’s basketball team returned to practice at the Moro Lorenzo Gym in Loyola Heights last Saturday night and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with