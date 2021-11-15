Pasig, Philippine Paralympians top PCAP North, South

MANILA, Philippines – The old order giveth way.

For the third consecutive conference in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, the leaders of the north and south division are different.

During this inaugural All-Filipino Conference that opened this PCAP season, the Laguna Heroes finished atop the north, with the Camarines Soaring Eagles the southern leader after the elimination round.

During the second conference — the Wesley So Cup — the San Juan Predators and the Iloilo Kisela Knights finished tops in the north and south, respectively, after the elimination round.

In this PCAP-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup, it’s the Pasig King Pirates and the Philippine Paralympics Team in the pole position of the north and south.

Whether by coincidence or not, the top teams of either division figured in the championship game of each conference. If the trend continues, will Filipino chess fans see it come down to Pasig and the Paralympians?

The King Pirates have an interesting story. Earlier in the season, it seemed that Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto made bigger news for supporting live and in person the King Pirates. During the PCAP All-Star Game, they made news for topping the fan balloting.

In this third conference, the King Pirates made the right moves and are now the hottest team in the league as they are riding a 14-game win streak.

The team that last defeated them? The Paralympians via an 11-10 score.

The Paralympians themselves are in the midst of a Cinderella season. As a guest team, they have beaten some of the top sides of both the north and the south. Now, they have an opportunity to repeat the same feat that American basketball coach Ron Jacobs’ fabled Northern Consolidated Cement team accomplished in the Philippine Basketball Association in 1985 — winning a championship as a guest team.

Pasig finished with a 22-1 record in the second round while the Paralympians’ triumph over Iloilo vaulted them to the summit of the south with an 18-5 record.

When the win-or-go home playoffs begin this Wednesday, November 17, with the quarterfinals, the King Pirates will face the 9-14 Rizal Batch Towers. The Paralympians, on the other hand, will take on the 8-15 Camarines Soaring Eagles who have seen their standing in the league go down since the All-Filipino Conference.

In the most recent battle between the Paralympics Team and Camarines, the former took the match 3-0 during Armageddon.

Pasig features one of the most stacked and loaded line-ups with its twin Grandmaster attack of Roland Salvador and Darwin Laylo, FM David Elorta, Sherwin Tiu, Sherily Cua, Rudy Ibanez, Kevin Arquero Eric Labog Jr. and Carl Espallardo.

The Paralympics Team are no slouches either with IM Daniel Quizon, FM Sander Severino, WNM Jerlyn San Diego, Joselito Cada, FM Roel Abelgas, NM Henry Lopez, NM Jasper Rom, NM Menandro Redor and NM Arman Subaste.

The knockout playoffs of the PCAP-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup can be streamed on the PCAP Facebook page as well as the respective teams’ Facebook pages.