




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Batang Gilas' Panopio, Bakersfield take first win in US NCAA
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 14, 2021 | 4:27pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Batang Gilas' Panopio, Bakersfield take first win in US NCAA
Dalph Panopio
Instagram  /  Dalph Panopio
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Batang Gilas' Dalph Panopio logged his first win with in the US NCAA as CSU Bakersfield drubbed Life Pacific, 85-60, at the Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).



A member of the national team youth program, the Fil-Italian guard scored eight points in 19 minutes of play for the Roadrunners.





Panopio also finished with four assists, and three rebounds as they improved to 1-1.



The Bakersfield guard played for Batang Gilas in the FIBA Under-19 World Cup in 2019.



He played with Adelaide 36ers' Kai Sotto, and Ateneo Blue Eagles' Dave Ildefonso.



In the Greece tiff, Panopio posted norms of five points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.



Panopio and Bakersfield play again on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      US NCAA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cabagnot bound for Dyip camp
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cabagnot bound for Dyip camp


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
After Arwind Santos, another member of San Miguel Beer’s vaunted “Death 5” is heading elsewhere.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kai debuts for 36ers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kai debuts for 36ers


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kai Sotto gets his first taste of pro basketball today as the Adelaide 36ers battle the Cairns Taipans in the Australia NBL...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Ex-import recalls PBA days
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 November 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
With the PBA welcoming back imports in the Governors Cup this month after a two-year wait due to the pandemic, it’s refreshing to know that an NBA first round draft pick remembers seeing action in the league...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Am duo tows UC San Diego vs Seattle; Harper Jr.'s Rutgers go 2-0
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Am duo tows UC San Diego vs Seattle; Harper Jr.'s Rutgers go 2-0


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The tandem of senior guards paced the Tritons past a Seattle side that also featured a Fil-Am player.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Late mishap drops Saso out of title race in Pelican Championship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Late mishap drops Saso out of title race in Pelican Championship


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The reigning US Women's Open champ snapped out of a two-birdie, two-bogey card after 13 holes with birdies on the next two,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Heat complete season sweep of Jazz; Clippers win 7th straight
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Heat complete season sweep of Jazz; Clippers win 7th straight


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 19 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Tyler Herro scored 27 points to pace the Heat in a win to snap a three-game losing streak.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Parks scores 23 as Nagoya bounces back vs Mikawa
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Parks scores 23 as Nagoya bounces back vs Mikawa


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
After being a non-factor on Saturday, Parks finished with a team-high 23 points to deny the Seahorses a weekend sweep.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Batang Gilas' Panopio, Bakersfield take first win in US NCAA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Batang Gilas' Panopio, Bakersfield take first win in US NCAA


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
A member of the national team youth program, the Fil-Italian guard scored eight points in 19 minutes of play for the Roa...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ramos, Toyama deal Thirdy's San-En heartbreak in cardiac win
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ramos, Toyama deal Thirdy's San-En heartbreak in cardiac win


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Thirdy Ravena, San-En's Filipino import, had a chance to send the game to overtime when he was fouled with no time left on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Davao stuns San Juan in PCAP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Davao stuns San Juan in PCAP


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
On the tail-end of six-win streak (the current longest streak belongs to Pasig which owns a 14-game win skein), Davao saved...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with