Batang Gilas' Panopio, Bakersfield take first win in US NCAA

MANILA, Philippines — Batang Gilas' Dalph Panopio logged his first win with in the US NCAA as CSU Bakersfield drubbed Life Pacific, 85-60, at the Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

A member of the national team youth program, the Fil-Italian guard scored eight points in 19 minutes of play for the Roadrunners.

Panopio also finished with four assists, and three rebounds as they improved to 1-1.

The Bakersfield guard played for Batang Gilas in the FIBA Under-19 World Cup in 2019.

He played with Adelaide 36ers' Kai Sotto, and Ateneo Blue Eagles' Dave Ildefonso.

In the Greece tiff, Panopio posted norms of five points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.

Panopio and Bakersfield play again on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.