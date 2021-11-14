Heat complete season sweep of Jazz; Clippers win 7th straight

Kyle Lowry #7, Tyler Herro #14 and Duncan Robinson #55 of the Miami Heat look on after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers 120-117 in overtime of a game at Staples Center on November 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

MANILA, Philippines — The Miami Heat completed a season sweep of the Utah Jazz after surviving a comeback bid, 111-105, at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

Tyler Herro scored 27 points to pace the Heat in a win to snap a three-game losing streak.

But it was no easy task as the Heat needed to fend off a furious rally by Utah in the final minutes of the game where they squandered a 22-point advantage.

Bojan Bogdanovic made a layup to get the Jazz within four, 109-105, with 14.5 ticks left.

But with the clock on Miami's side, the Jazz were forced to play the foul game.

Herro converted on two charities to arrive at the final score and deny Utah the comeback.

The Jazz have lost four games in their past five outings.

Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry joined Herro as Heat players who scored over 20 points.

Robinson and Lowry finished with 22 and 21 markers, respectively.

Bogdanovic topscored for the Jazz with 26 points while Fil-Am guard Jordan Clarkson finished with 25 points.

Elsewhere, the LA Clippers extended their winning streak to seven after besting the Minnesota Timberwolves, 129-102.

Paul George and the Clippers enjoyed a comfortable lead for most of the game after a 38-17 second quarter to blow the game wide open.

At their most dominant, the Clippers led by as much as 31 points.

George scored 23 points to lead six different Clippers in twin-digit scoring.

All players fielded by LA scored in the win.

Anthony Edwards paced the Wolves in the losing effort with 21 markers.

In the other games, the Indiana Pacers drubbed the Philadelphia 76ers, 118-113, to extend Philly's losing streak.

Off of the bench, Justin Holiday led the way for Indiana with 27 points.

Domantas Sabonis finished with a double-double of 18 points, and 12 rebounds.

The Washington Wizards, for their part, took their 9th win of the year with a 104-92 win over the Orlando Magic.

The New Orleans Pelicans also snapped their losing streak with a 112-101 victory over Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Also in the win column are the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers who emerged victorious over the Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics, respectively.