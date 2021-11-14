




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Heat complete season sweep of Jazz; Clippers win 7th straight
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 14, 2021 | 5:34pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Heat complete season sweep of Jazz; Clippers win 7th straight
Kyle Lowry #7, Tyler Herro #14 and Duncan Robinson #55 of the Miami Heat look on after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers 120-117 in overtime of a game at Staples Center on November 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. 
SEAN M. HAFFEY  /  GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA  /  GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Miami Heat completed a season sweep of the Utah Jazz after surviving a comeback bid, 111-105, at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday.



Tyler Herro scored 27 points to pace the Heat in a win to snap a three-game losing streak.



But it was no easy task as the Heat needed to fend off a furious rally by Utah in the final minutes of the game where they squandered a 22-point advantage.



Bojan Bogdanovic made a layup to get the Jazz within four, 109-105, with 14.5 ticks left.



But with the clock on Miami's side, the Jazz were forced to play the foul game.



Herro converted on two charities to arrive at the final score and deny Utah the comeback.



The Jazz have lost four games in their past five outings.



Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry joined Herro as Heat players who scored over 20 points.



Robinson and Lowry finished with 22 and 21 markers, respectively.



Bogdanovic topscored for the Jazz with 26 points while Fil-Am guard Jordan Clarkson finished with 25 points.



Elsewhere, the LA Clippers extended their winning streak to seven after besting the Minnesota Timberwolves, 129-102.



Paul George and the Clippers enjoyed a comfortable lead for most of the game after a 38-17 second quarter to blow the game wide open.



At their most dominant, the Clippers led by as much as 31 points.



George scored 23 points to lead six different Clippers in twin-digit scoring.



All players fielded by LA scored in the win.



Anthony Edwards paced the Wolves in the losing effort with 21 markers.



In the other games, the Indiana Pacers drubbed the Philadelphia 76ers, 118-113, to extend Philly's losing streak.



Off of the bench, Justin Holiday led the way for Indiana with 27 points.



Domantas Sabonis finished with a double-double of 18 points, and 12 rebounds.



The Washington Wizards, for their part, took their 9th win of the year with a 104-92 win over the Orlando Magic.



The New Orleans Pelicans also snapped their losing streak with a 112-101 victory over Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.



Also in the win column are the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers who emerged victorious over the Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics, respectively.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      NBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cabagnot bound for Dyip camp
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cabagnot bound for Dyip camp


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
After Arwind Santos, another member of San Miguel Beer’s vaunted “Death 5” is heading elsewhere.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kai debuts for 36ers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kai debuts for 36ers


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kai Sotto gets his first taste of pro basketball today as the Adelaide 36ers battle the Cairns Taipans in the Australia NBL...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Am duo tows UC San Diego vs Seattle; Harper Jr.'s Rutgers go 2-0
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Am duo tows UC San Diego vs Seattle; Harper Jr.'s Rutgers go 2-0


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The tandem of senior guards paced the Tritons past a Seattle side that also featured a Fil-Am player.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Late mishap drops Saso out of title race in Pelican Championship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Late mishap drops Saso out of title race in Pelican Championship


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The reigning US Women's Open champ snapped out of a two-birdie, two-bogey card after 13 holes with birdies on the next two,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ramos, Toyama deal Thirdy's San-En heartbreak in cardiac win
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ramos, Toyama deal Thirdy's San-En heartbreak in cardiac win


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Thirdy Ravena, San-En's Filipino import, had a chance to send the game to overtime when he was fouled with no time left on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Parks scores 23 as Nagoya bounces back vs Mikawa
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Parks scores 23 as Nagoya bounces back vs Mikawa


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
After being a non-factor on Saturday, Parks finished with a team-high 23 points to deny the Seahorses a weekend sweep.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Batang Gilas' Panopio, Bakersfield take first win in US NCAA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Batang Gilas' Panopio, Bakersfield take first win in US NCAA


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
A member of the national team youth program, the Fil-Italian guard scored eight points in 19 minutes of play for the Roa...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sotto decent in preseason debut as 36ers edge Taipans in OT
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sotto decent in preseason debut as 36ers edge Taipans in OT


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
His first-ever game as a pro, Sotto tallied seven points, five rebounds, one assist, and one block in 20 minutes of play...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Davao stuns San Juan in PCAP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Davao stuns San Juan in PCAP


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
On the tail-end of six-win streak (the current longest streak belongs to Pasig which owns a 14-game win skein), Davao saved...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Michael Martinez finishes 23rd in Austria tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Michael Martinez finishes 23rd in Austria tiff


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Only his second tournament after his years-long hiatus after the 2018 Winter Games, Martinez ended up at the wrong side of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with