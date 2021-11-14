Sotto decent in preseason debut as 36ers edge Taipans in OT

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine basketball phenom Kai Sotto posted satisfactory numbers in his first game for the Adelaide 36ers as they squeaked past the Cairns Taipans, 91-87, at the MyState Bank Arena in Tasmania on Sunday.

His first-ever game as a pro, Sotto tallied seven points, five rebounds, one assist, and one block in 20 minutes of play.

WATCH: Kai Sotto’s first points for the Adelaide 36ers. He drives in for the dunk and gets the whistle for the foul! | via @mluisamorales_ pic.twitter.com/jC4NdBKOUt — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) November 14, 2021

As a rookie, Sotto played limited minutes compared to his fellow starters.

But the 7'3" big man made sure to impact the game when he was on the court.

Sotto even converted on a clutch shot with 43 ticks left in regulation to break a deadlock and give the 36ers a two point lead, 74-72.

But the Taipans did not go away so easily as they forced a goaltend in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter to force the extra period.

The 36ers jumped to an early lead as they scored the first eight points of overtime, 87-79.

As they did the whole game, the Taipans once again worked to keep themselves within striking distance and were within two, 89-87 with half a minute left in the game.

But Daniel Johnson converted on a dagger bucket to cap off his 33-point performance with 22 ticks left to put the nail in the coffin.

The 36ers play again on Tuesday, November 16, against the Perth Wildcats.