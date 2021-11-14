




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Sotto decent in preseason debut as 36ers edge Taipans in OT
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 14, 2021 | 2:11pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Sotto decent in preseason debut as 36ers edge Taipans in OT
Kai Sotto
NBL  /  SCREENSHOT
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine basketball phenom Kai Sotto posted satisfactory numbers in his first game for the Adelaide 36ers as they squeaked past the Cairns Taipans, 91-87, at the MyState Bank Arena in Tasmania on Sunday.



His first-ever game as a pro, Sotto tallied seven points, five rebounds, one assist, and one block in 20 minutes of play.






As a rookie, Sotto played limited minutes compared to his fellow starters.



But the 7'3" big man made sure to impact the game when he was on the court.



Sotto even converted on a clutch shot with 43 ticks left in regulation to break a deadlock and give the 36ers a two point lead, 74-72.



But the Taipans did not go away so easily as they forced a goaltend in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter to force the extra period.



The 36ers jumped to an early lead as they scored the first eight points of overtime, 87-79.



As they did the whole game, the Taipans once again worked to keep themselves within striking distance and were within two, 89-87 with half a minute left in the game.



But Daniel Johnson converted on a dagger bucket to cap off his 33-point performance with 22 ticks left to put the nail in the coffin.



The 36ers play again on Tuesday, November 16, against the Perth Wildcats.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      KAI SOTTO
                                                      NBL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kai debuts for 36ers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kai debuts for 36ers


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kai Sotto gets his first taste of pro basketball today as the Adelaide 36ers battle the Cairns Taipans in the Australia NBL...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Ex-import recalls PBA days
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 November 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
With the PBA welcoming back imports in the Governors Cup this month after a two-year wait due to the pandemic, it’s refreshing to know that an NBA first round draft pick remembers seeing action in the league...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gaballo cautious of Donaire's signature left hook
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gaballo cautious of Donaire's signature left hook


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
WBC Interim bantamweight titlist Reymart Gaballo is wary of falling victim to Nonito Donaire's signature left hook as their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sage commits to Bearcats
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sage commits to Bearcats


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
It’s official. Fil-Hawaiian Sage Tolentino yesterday signed a letter of commitment to suit up for the University of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso remains in contention
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso remains in contention


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Power-hitting Yuka Saso turned in a hot six-under 64 in the second round to storm into contention halfway through the Pelican...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Davao stuns San Juan in PCAP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Davao stuns San Juan in PCAP


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
On the tail-end of six-win streak (the current longest streak belongs to Pasig which owns a 14-game win skein), Davao saved...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Am duo tows UC San Diego vs Seattle; Harper Jr.'s Rutgers go 2-0
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Am duo tows UC San Diego vs Seattle; Harper Jr.'s Rutgers go 2-0


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The tandem of senior guards paced the Tritons past a Seattle side that also featured a Fil-Am player.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Late mishap drops Saso out of title race in Pelican Championship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Late mishap drops Saso out of title race in Pelican Championship


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The reigning US Women's Open champ snapped out of a two-birdie, two-bogey card after 13 holes with birdies on the next two,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Michael Martinez finishes 23rd in Austria tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Michael Martinez finishes 23rd in Austria tiff


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Only his second tournament after his years-long hiatus after the 2018 Winter Games, Martinez ended up at the wrong side of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Facelift continues
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Facelift continues


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
San Miguel Beer’s roster upgrade coming off two failed PBA Philippine Cup bids continued as the Beermen officially acquired...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with