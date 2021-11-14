Fil-Am duo tows UC San Diego vs Seattle; Harper Jr.'s Rutgers go 2-0

Brianna Carlos (L) and Julia Macabuhay were the driving force for the UC San Diego Tritons against Seattle University on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time)

MANILA, Philippines — The Fil-Am duo of Julia Macabuhay and Brianna Carlos connived for 25 points to tow UC San Diego to the win over Seattle University, 60-44, at the Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Macabuhay led all scorers for the Tritons with 14 points in just 18 minutes of action.

She was 5-of-11 from the field and also dished out six assists and had one steal in 18 minutes of play.

Carlos, for her part, tallied 10 points in 27 minutes of action for UC San Diego.

She also had three rebounds, three assists, and a steal in the win.

The tandem of senior guards paced the Tritons past a Seattle side that also featured a Fil-Am player.

Chinwe Ezeonu, a forward, was held scoreless in 15 minutes of play in the loss.

Elsewhere, the Fil-Am son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper paced Rutgers to a 2-0 start to the season.

Ron Harper Jr. and Rutgers used a second half where they outscored Merrimack, 32-12, to take the come-from-behind win.

Harper Jr., a senior, topscored with 13 points. He also had 11 rebounds, one assist, and a block.