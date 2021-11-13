




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Ramos' Toyama bests Thirdy's San-En in battle of former Eagles
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 13, 2021 | 7:22pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Dwight Ramos
B. League
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses got the better of Thirdy Ravena and San-En NeoPhoenix, 92-77, in a B. League battle of former Ateneo Blue Eagles on Saturday.



The Grouses won their second game in a row after a third quarter offensive barrage blew the game wide open for them.





Toyama outscored the visiting NeoPhoenix, 32-14, in the third salvo to turn a one-point deficit at the half, to a lead as big as 18 points late in the fourth salvo.



San-En thus absorbed their 5th loss in a row.



Ramos also topped Ravena in the scoring department as he finished with 15 markers off of an efficient 7-of-10 shooting clip.



Ramos also had three rebounds and one assist.



Meanwhile, Ravena had 13 points, three assists and a rebound.



In Division 2 of the league, Juan Gomez de Liaño and the Earthfriends Tokyo Z fell to 0-12 after losing to the Koshigaya Alphas, 91-80.



Gomez de Liaño had only two points off of 1-of-7 shooting. He did have six assists and three rebounds.



Kemark Cariño, for his part, played 20 minutes in Aomori Wat's' 101-64 loss to Fighting Eagles Nagoya.



He only logged one point, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

