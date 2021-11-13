Ramos' Toyama bests Thirdy's San-En in battle of former Eagles

MANILA, Philippines — Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses got the better of Thirdy Ravena and San-En NeoPhoenix, 92-77, in a B. League battle of former Ateneo Blue Eagles on Saturday.

The Grouses won their second game in a row after a third quarter offensive barrage blew the game wide open for them.

Toyama outscored the visiting NeoPhoenix, 32-14, in the third salvo to turn a one-point deficit at the half, to a lead as big as 18 points late in the fourth salvo.

San-En thus absorbed their 5th loss in a row.

Ramos also topped Ravena in the scoring department as he finished with 15 markers off of an efficient 7-of-10 shooting clip.

Ramos also had three rebounds and one assist.

Meanwhile, Ravena had 13 points, three assists and a rebound.

In Division 2 of the league, Juan Gomez de Liaño and the Earthfriends Tokyo Z fell to 0-12 after losing to the Koshigaya Alphas, 91-80.

Gomez de Liaño had only two points off of 1-of-7 shooting. He did have six assists and three rebounds.

Kemark Cariño, for his part, played 20 minutes in Aomori Wat's' 101-64 loss to Fighting Eagles Nagoya.

He only logged one point, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.