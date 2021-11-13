Troika of Filipino imports struggle as teams suffer losses

Bobby Ray Parks, along with Kobe Paras and Kiefer Ravena, also had sub-par performances for their respective Japan B. League teams on Saturday as they all absorbed losses

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino imports Kobe Paras, Bobby Ray Parks and Kiefer Ravena all settled for subpar performances as their respective teams absorbed losses in the Japan B. League on Saturday.

Paras, for his part, tallied only two points for Niigata Albirex BB as they fell to the Chiba Jets, 88-62.

In a virtually wire-to-wire loss, Paras saw limited action due to foul trouble as he played only 16 minutes as a starter.

They trailed by as much as 28 points as they were sent reeling to their 10th straight defeat.

John Mooney paced the Jets with 22 points, nine boards and three assists.

Meanwhile, Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins faltered late against the Seahorses Mikawa.

Coming off of the bench, Parks scored four points off of 2-of-4 shooting in the loss.

In the other game, Ravena posted an identical scoreline to Parks with four points on an off shooting night, going 2-of-7 from the field.

Shiga suffered a wire-to-wire loss against the Shinshu Brave Warriors, 89-62.

Shinshu's Filipino player Matt Aquino was not fielded for the game.