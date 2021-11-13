Javi Gomez de LiaÃ±o breakout game for naught as Ibaraki fall short vs Kawasaki

Javi Gomez de Liaño breakout game for naught as Ibaraki fall short vs Kawasaki

Javi Gomez de Liaño's career game went down the drain as the Ibaraki Robots failed to upset the Kawasaki Brave Thunders

MANILA, Philippines — A breakout game from Filipino import Javi Gomez de Liaño was not enough to tow the Ibaraki Robots past the Kawasaki Brave Thunders, 105-96, at the Adastria Mito Arena on Saturday.

After playing sparingly in his first couple of games for Ibaraki, the guard out of UP finally got significant minutes in the game.

He was an efficient 5-of-9 from the field for a career-high 13 points. He also had five rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

However, the Robots couldn't complete the upset bid over the Brave Thunders as they were outscored, 36-21, in the fourth quarter.

The Robots were within three, 99-96, with 49 ticks left in the game, but Ex-PBA import Nick Fazekas forced an Ibaraki turnover and converted it into easy points at the other end to give Kawasaki breathing room.

Ibaraki would then fail to score for the rest of the game with the Brave Thunders sealing the win.

Eric Jacobsen topscored for the Robots with 20 markers.

Fazekas paced the Brave Thunders with 30 points and 16 rebounds in the win.