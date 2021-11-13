Strong start, finish puts Saso right into the mix at Pelican Championship

Yuka Saso of the Philippines plays a shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Pelican Women's Championship at Pelican Golf Club on November 12, 2021 in Belleair, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso, clipped by world No. 1 Nelly Korda and No. 11 Daniella Kang in one of the featured first round threesomes, countered with a fiery 64 Friday (Saturday, Manila time) that didn't only put her back into the mix but also fuel her drive for a second championship in an LPGA season replete with historic title runs.

For she moved within three strokes off new joint leaders Jennifer Kupcho and Lexi Thompson of the US although a host of others likewise pressed their respective bids to guarantee a highly charged chase into the weekend of the $1.75 million Pelican Championship in Belleair, Florida.

Because three strokes just separate the leading 14 players and while Kupcho and Thompson took command with 11-under 129 totals after matching 65s and 64s in the first two rounds, Taiwanese Wei-Ling Hsu and erstwhile leader Leona Maguire of Ireland stood just a shot behind at 130s after a 64 and 68, respectively, and Korda kept her superb long game going, firing a solid 66 at the par-70 Pelican Golf Club on 14-of-14 driving off an impressive 310-yard norm to lead the 131 scorers.

They include Korean Mi Hyang Lee, who matched Maguire’s opening card of 62, Finland’s Matilda Castren, who shot a 64, Christina Kim of the US, who turned in a 66, and Korean defending champion Sei Young Kim, who turned in a 67.

Saso, who yielded to Korda (65) and Kang (65) with a 68 Thursday, bettered her American rivals’ two-under start after seven holes with a four-birdie feat, highlighting her early binge with three straight from No. 5.

Though she stumbled with missed green bogeys on Nos. 12 and 13 on flubbed par-putts inside six feet, the ICTSI-backed ace struck back and birdied the next two then came out of a gutsy par-save on No. 16 with closing birdies off a pair of terrific approach shots to “gimme” distance on the 17th and to within four feet on the last.

With a 64, Saso pulled to within striking distance at 132, reviving her drive for a second LPGA championship following a major breakthrough in the US Women’s Open last June. Joining her at 10th are Korean Jeongeun Lee6 and Aussie Su Oh, who equaled Saso’s six-under card, Maria Fassi of Mexico, who put in a 65, and Kang, who slowed down with a 67.

Thais Patty Tavatanakit, who also posted a historic major win at ANA Inspiration, and Pornanong Phatlum pooled 133s after a 65 and 66, respectively, with Kiwi Lydia Ko, Gaby Lopez of Mexico and American Lauren Coughlin joining them at 15th place with 66 and 67, respectively, hinting at a feisty third round battle for cracks at the championship on Sunday.

A host of others likewise stayed within sight, led by world No. 2 Jin Young Ko of Korea, who also shot a bogey-free 66 to lead the 134 group that includes French Celine Boutier and Jessica Korda of the US, who carded a 66 and 67, respectively.

Like Korda, the 20-year-old Saso sustained her 310-yard driving norm, missing just two fairways while making up big for her struggle with her irons in the first round by reaching 15 greens and finishing with 27 putts, spiked by six strokes in the last five holes.

Meanwhile, Thai Pavarisa Yoktuan grabbed the second day spotlight when she aced the 145-yard No. 12 with an 8-iron and won a two-year lease for a Lamborgihini. She finished with a 67 and shared 23rd place at 135.

“I think it’s going to be probably a shootout at the weekend,” said Maguire, who stayed just a shot adrift off the pace despite slowing down with a two-under card. “If that’s the case, just trying to make as many birdies as you can and keep your foot down, see where it stands at the end of the weekend.”

Kupcho, on the other hand, rattled off six birdies to complete a solid 64 and move closer to a dream breakthrough after finishing runner-up in each of the last three years on the Tour.

“I don’t know if I necessarily have it figured out,” said Kupcho, who made 12 birdies in her last 28 holes. “I’m just hitting really good iron shots and getting myself in good position on the greens.”

Thompson proved more impressive as she fashioned out her own version of 64 in the afternoon wave, shooting eight birdies against two bogeys as she fueled her drive for a first crown after winning last in the ShopRite LPGA Classic more than two years ago.

But focus will also be on Saso, whose fiery 64 could hint at a more explosive stint in the last 36 holes. She plays Su and Lee6 at 10:42 a.m. in the pivotal third round with Kupcho, Thompson and Hsu slugging it out in the featured group at 11:15 a.m.