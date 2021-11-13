




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Remy Martin, Vanessa de Jesus go 2-0 in US NCAA
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 13, 2021 | 12:36pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Remy Martin, Vanessa de Jesus go 2-0 in US NCAA
Remy Martin with Kansas
KU Hoops
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Fil-Ams Remy Martin and Vanessa de Jesus are now 2-0 in the new US NCAA season after winning games on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).



Martin and Kansas routed Tarleton State, 88-62, at the Allen Fieldhouse.





The super senior guard played 29 minutes for the Jayhawks and finished with 14 points to join three other Kansas players in twin-digit scoring.



He also had six rebounds, and three assists.



Also in Kansas is Fil-Am Kurtis Townsend who serves as an assistant coach.



Meanwhile, De Jesus focused on playmaking in Duke's 70-56 win over Dayton.



The sophomore guard scored only four points, but had six assists, and six rebounds to chip in to the team's second win.



Martin and De Jesus are among the biggest names among Fil-Am players in top-flight college basketball in the US.



Both of them are potential targets for the Gilas and Gilas women programs.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

