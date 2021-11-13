




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Gaballo cautious of Donaire's signature left hook
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 13, 2021 | 11:31am

                           

                        

                                                                        

Reymart Gaballo (L) and Nonito Donaire Jr.
AFP  /  INSTAGRAM
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — WBC Interim bantamweight titlist Reymart Gaballo is wary of falling victim to Nonito Donaire's signature left hook as their all-Filipino unification bout looms.



Set to face off December 11 (December 12, Manila time), Gaballo said he was looking out for the punch that has downed more than a handful of Donaire's opponents in his lengthy career.



"Sa mga tinitignan ko po na mga laban [niya] dati pa, yung makapagset up po siya ng kanyang left hook. 'Yun po talaga yung mas iniingatan ko," Gaballo told Noli Eala on his radio show Power & Play.



Gaballo (24-0, 20 KOs) faces WBC bantamweight title holder Donaire (41-6, 27 KOs) as an underdog, as even if he is younger, the latter has loads more experience in the boxing ring.



Despite the odds against him, the 25-year-old remains to look forward to the bout, especially considering Gaballo considered his opponent one of his "idols" growing up.



"Excited po talaga ako sa paparating na laban namin kasi isa po sa iniidolo ko po sa boxing nung maliit pa po ako [si Nonito]," he said.



The young gun wants to bring his best game against the future Hall of Famer, though.



Regardless of the result, the undefeated pug wants to give a show.



"Magaling, magaling po talaga [si Nonito]. At saka, yung power andyan," he said.



"Kaya sa laban po, magiingat po talaga ako sa mga set up. Gagawin ko talaga para [maging] maganda [ang laban]," he added.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
