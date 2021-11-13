Festive Genshin update set to release ahead of holiday season

MANILA, Philippines — Even the world of Teyvat is going to experience a festive season as the holidays loom with miHoyo previewing the Genshin Impact's 2.3 updates, showcasing a handful of events and characters to be made available to its legion of fans this month.

In the preview, a particular event caught many people's attention as it seemed to be a nod to the spirit of the season: creating your own in-game "Puffy Snowmen."

In the "Shadows Amidst Snowstorms" event, travelers will brave the snowy terrain of Dragonspine and complete challenges in order to earn rewards, one such reward is the option of creating their very own snowmen—just in time for the holiday season.

Also included in the update is a Genshin Impact first, as the game will be running two character banners at the same time.

Travellers can either get characters Albedo or Eula, with the wish guarantee count (chances of you getting the featured character) being shared between banners.

New characters Arataki Itto and Gorou, and new boss Golden Wolflord will also make their debuts in the coming update.

Additional updates include new hangout events for characters Gorou and Beidou, Inazuma event Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog, and reruns of events Misty Dungeon: Realm Of Light, Energy Amplifier Fruition, and Marvelous Merchandise.

The 2.3 version update of Genshin Impact is set to release on November 24.