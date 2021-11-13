Paralympians, Iloilo battle for PCAP South top spot

MANILA, Philippines — All this Professional Chess Association of the Philippines-San Miguel Corp.-Ayala Land Premier Cup long, the Southern Division has been a two-horse race between the Iloilo Kisela Knights and the Philippine Paralympic Team.

They have beaten teams and taken names. They have taken the measure of everyone else, except for each other.

And in the final match of the second round of the eliminations, the outcome of this match-up – including the second of this Saturday, November 13 double header – could determine the top seed from the south.

The Paralympians have shocked the league winning seven straight and defeating teams like Manila and Pasig before dropping a match to Laguna. They battled the northern power San Juan to Armageddon and knocked down top southern squads like Negros and Lapu Lapu.

Iloilo, on the other hand, despite their usual top selves have glided into the play-offs like a shark with the Paralympians grabbing most of the headlines.

Now, they are in the element – winning time.

Both squads tote an 11-5 record in this second round but the Kisela Knights hold a significant advantage in total won points, 288-259.5.

Interestingly, another team, by day’s end could actually take the top or second spot in the south… the SinQGApore squad of GM Kevin Goh and IM Jimmy Liew.

The guest team from Singapore is at third place with a 15-6 record with 279.5 points, more than the Paralympians.

SinQGApore faces off with unpredictable Negros and then the Isabela Knight Raiders in the day’s double header. Their results as well as the outcomes of the matches of Iloilo, the Paralympic Team, and Negros will determine the placing of the top four squads.

Three of the guest teams in the south are into the knock-out rounds – the Paralympic Team, SinQGApore, and Penang from Malaysia.

Over in the North, the Davao Chess Wizards are the only ones advancing.

Unable to advance are Sunrays from the south, and Bangkok Double Bishop and Chinese squad Pengcheng that could by night’s end, own the dubious record of being the only winless squad. Pengcheng currently are 0-21.

The Chinese squad has already but shut out, 21-0, eight times in this conference. Pengcheng’s worst outing was last Wednesday, November 10 when they were shut out by San Juan and then Laguna. Their 35 won points are the lowest in PCAP history.

The Saturday November 13 matches in the Philippines-San Miguel Corp.-Ayala Land Premier Cup can be viewed on streaming on the Facebook pages of PCAP as well as the respective teams.