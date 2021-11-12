




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Malixi rebounds, but Thai ace pulls away in Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship
                        

                           
Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 12, 2021 | 7:10pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Malixi rebounds, but Thai ace pulls away in Womenâ€™s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship
Rianne Malixi
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi flashed some kind of resiliency, rebounding from a double bogey miscue with three birdies on her way to a 69 and a six-spot jump to joint 14th in the third round of the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship in Abu Dhabi Friday.



But she fell farther back by 10 shots as Natthakritta Vongtaveelap zeroed in on the crown with a fiery birdie-eagle windup for a 67, thus driving a wedge from arch rival Mizuki Hashimoto of Japan, who tied the Thai at 12-under with a birdie on No. 16 but failed to match the latter’s sizzling finish and settled for a third straight 68.



With a 15-under 201 total, Vongtaveelap built a three-stroke lead over Hashimoto, who pooled a 204, while Aussie Kelsey Bennet assembled a 205 after a 69 and Malaysian Ashley Lau and Aussie Cassie Porter matched 68s for identical 206s heading to the final 18 holes of the event.



The winner of the ranking event will earn a spot in next year’s two majors – the AIG Women’s Open and the Evian Championship – plus an invite to the 2022 Augusta Women's National Amateur.



As six players stayed glued to each other in a spirited chase for the lead majority of the third round, Malixi mounted her own fightback from joint 20th, hitting early birdies on Nos. 2 and 3 and bucking a miscue on the seventh with birdies on Nos. 8, 10 and 14.

With a five-under 211 aggregate, the 14-year-old rising Filipina star remained too far behind but hoped to build on her strong comeback for a crack at a Top 10 finish.



"This is not expected because I didn't really have a solid week in my last event," said Malixi in assessing her impressive showing against some of the world's leading players in the ranks following a quarterfinal effort in the recent PXG Match Play Championship in Florida. 



But she hopes to put up a stronger finish to improve on her current position and a crack at a Top 10 spot.



"My goal tomorrow (Saturday) is to stay patient and be more confident," added Malixi, who hit an errant tee-shot to the right hazard on par-3 No. 7, re-teed but over-clubbed, landing her third shot some three pins away for bogey and missed.



Lois Kaye Go holed out with a bogey on No. 9 for a 73 as she dropped to a share of 30th at 216 while Nicole Abelar blew a two-under card with a triple-bogey mishap on the tough No. 7 and needed to birdie the next to salvage a 72 for joint 33rd at 217 while Bernice Ilas, who also submitted an even par card.



Mikha Fortuna floundered with a 78 and fell to a share of 47th at 221.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GOLF
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympic gold medalist gymnast Lee says she was pepper sprayed in US racist attack
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympic gold medalist gymnast Lee says she was pepper sprayed in US racist attack


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
American Olympic gymnastics gold medalist Sunisa Lee said in an interview with media outlet PopSugar that she was recently...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hard-hitting Golovkin returns with unification bout in Japan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hard-hitting Golovkin returns with unification bout in Japan


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gennady Golovkin will return to the boxing ring for the first time in a year when the hard-hitting Kazakh star takes on Ryota...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 adidas collaborates with another Filipino artist for Ultraboost DNA City pack
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
adidas collaborates with another Filipino artist for Ultraboost DNA City pack


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Following the success of Filipino-designed adidas Originals Quiccs Forum, the brand joins hands with a new Filipino artist:...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Clippers rally to douse Heat; Pacers beat Jazz in testy NBA clash
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Clippers rally to douse Heat; Pacers beat Jazz in testy NBA clash


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Los Angeles Clippers stretched their NBA winning streak to six games Thursday (Friday, Manila time), rallying from an...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cade Cunningham dismisses Jalen Green's trash talk: 'It was all for the cameras'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cade Cunningham dismisses Jalen Green's trash talk: 'It was all for the cameras'


                              

                                                                  By Alder Almo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
It's a rivalry that has been building up since the NBA Draft Day.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Hidilyn's heir banners Philippine weightlifters in world championships in Uzbekistan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hidilyn's heir banners Philippine weightlifters in world championships in Uzbekistan


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Teenage sensation Vanessa Sarno will go all out to show she’s the heir apparent to Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Half-court game winner gives Fil-Am coach Magpayo, UC Riverside first win
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Half-court game winner gives Fil-Am coach Magpayo, UC Riverside first win


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Highlanders are now 1-1 after losing their opener against San Diego State on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time), 66-53...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Best of PUBG Mobile, Dota2 collide in Mineski Masters&rsquo; &lsquo;Battle of the Ages&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Best of PUBG Mobile, Dota2 collide in Mineski Masters’ ‘Battle of the Ages’


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dubbed "Battle of the Ages: Forging New Realms", the tournament aimed to give fans a different online experience even amid...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso rallies but trails by 6 in Pelican opener
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso rallies but trails by 6 in Pelican opener


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Running out of holes, Yuka Saso didn't run out of hopes, coming through with two late frontside birdies to save a 68 at the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Brazil qualifies for Qatar 2022 World Cup with Colombia win
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Brazil qualifies for Qatar 2022 World Cup with Colombia win


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Lucas Paqueta's instinctive strike gave Brazil a 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Colombia on Thursday (Friday, Manila time)...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with