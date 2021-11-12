adidas collaborates with another Filipino artist for Ultraboost DNA City pack

Filipino artist Egg Fiasco (L) was tapped to design his own shoe for the Ultraboost DNA City Pack

MANILA, Philippines – Sportswear giant adidas is once again releasing a shoe designed by a Filipino artist.

Following the success of Filipino-designed adidas Originals Quiccs Forum, the brand joins hands with a new Filipino artist: Greg Guleserian, who is also known as Egg Fiasco.

A local graffiti and mural artist, Egg immortalized his art with a shoe in the Ultraboost DNA City Pack.

adidas Egg Fiasco joins fellow artists in Southeast Asia with their own designs in the City Pack

Egg based his design on the concept of video games.

The sock liner mimics design language of video games, while pops of orange and gold against the olive heel and navy upper are inspired by virtual items in games like potions and elixirs.

As for materials, an adidas Primeknit upper hugs the foot for a supportive feel while Boost keeps the wearer comfortable.

Also with their own designs in the City Pack are artists from Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Each pair in the City Pack will set a sneakerhead back by P10,000.

adidas is no stranger to collaborating with local artists for shoes and other projects.

In the adidas Brand Center in Glorietta, the company's biggest store in the country, they also partnered with multiple Filipino artists in designing the interior of the store.

Apart from Quiccs himself, who also has a colorway in the adidas Harden Vol. 5, artist group Aral Cru, and Kris Abrigo were tapped to work with the brand.