Half-court game winner gives Fil-Am coach Magpayo, UC Riverside first win

MANILA, Philippines – Fil-Am US NCAA coach Mike Magpayo and the UC Riverside Highlanders booked their first win of new US NCAA season in emphatic fashion — a thrilling 66-65 squeaker over Arizona State on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Down by a bucket with only two ticks left on the clock, JP Moorman II pulled up from beyond half court and shocked the whole arena by banking in the triple to give the UC Riverside the win over the Pac 12 contenders.

Arizona State's Luther Muhammad scored a bucket in the previous possession to put the Sun Devils ahead.

The Highlanders are now 1-1 after losing their opener against San Diego State on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time), 66-53.

This is Magpayo's first year as a permanent head coach with the Highlanders as he was on interim basis last year.

Magpayo was given the Joe B. Hall award, given to the best first-year head coach in the US NCAA, during his stint with the Highlanders last season.