Best of PUBG Mobile, Dota2 collide in Mineski Mastersâ€™ â€˜Battle of the Agesâ€™

Best of PUBG Mobile, Dota2 collide in Mineski Masters’ ‘Battle of the Ages’

MANILA, Philippines — After two months of competition, Mineski Masters enters its final leg with bouts for both its PUBG Mobile and Dota2 tournaments.

Dubbed "Battle of the Ages: Forging New Realms", the tournament aimed to give fans a different online experience even amid the continued absence of live events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pre-pandemic esports events attracted roaring crowds and thousands of fans in support of their favorite teams and players. While we look forward to physical events making a comeback, we wanted to display the agility of esports in catering to a rapidly growing digital viewer base. Creating the Mineski Masters was a unique opportunity for us to continue engaging with the gaming community in the comfort of their own homes, as well as exhibit the innovations we have made in the past two years in esports broadcast and event organizing,” said Mark Navarro, country manager of Mineski Philippines.

Last September, Mineski Masters kicked off its PUBG Mobile tournament with a total of 128 teams joining.

After weeks of qualifiers, only the top 16 remain to battle it out for the title of battleground “True Master” and the prize pool of P500,000.

Mineski Masters will also feature a Dota2 tournament, with four Philippines teams determined via wildcard qualifiers, facing four yet to be announced pro-teams in Southeast Asia. Dota2 players will be playing not just for the crown of true masters of the game but also for a prize pool of P1 million.

The PUBG Mobile playoffs will begin on November 13 while the Dota2 qualifiers will begin on November 20, with the finals slated on November 28. Matches will be streamed via Mineski Masters Facebook page.