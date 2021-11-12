Winning time for Caloocan LoadManna Knights

MANILA, Philippines – With the Caloocan LoadManna Knights, you don’t know what you’re going to get.

While they might not have a loaded lineup like the San Juan Predators or even the Iloilo Kisela Knights, the LoadManna Knights are no slouches. It’s easy to say theirs is only a one-two punch of IMs Paulo Bersamina and Jem Garcia.

They do have talent in Arvie Lozano, Domingo Ramos, Nelson Villanueva, Barlo Nadera and Paul Sanchez.

Caloocan defeated the similarly perplexing Manila Indios Bravos, 12.5-8.5, and the Isabela Knight Raiders, 16.5-4.5.

The two triumphs, including the win over the Indios Bravos, moved them up to the top four of the highly competitive Northern Division with a 17-4 record — tied with the Laguna Heroes with the same slate but behind in won points, 274.5-266. It is a total they can overhaul should they win their final two assignments of the elimination round Saturday when they battle the Pampanga Checkers and the tough Philippine Paralympic Team.

Caloocan is 5-9 when up against top tier competition in this Professional Chess Association-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup. They are 1-5 when it comes to one-point games.

If anything, their final two elimination round matches should serve as an interesting yardstick.

By Saturday’s end, they could find themselves either in third or fourth (with a worst case scenario dropping into fifth should Manila blow their foes away by huge score lines). And it also depends on their final points tally.

Laguna plays unpredictable Bangkok Double Bishop and the de-fanged Camarines Soaring Eagles while Manila takes on Olongapo and playoff-bound southern squad Penang from Malaysia.

Wherever Caloocan ends up, what is important is their find consistency. They’ve found their second wind early in this second round. Now, they need to shift to a higher gear because now is all about winning time.

The win-or-go-home knockout rounds of the Professional Chess Association-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup begin on Wednesday, November 17, with all matches streamed on PCAP’s Facebook page as well as the individual team pages.