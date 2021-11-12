Team Lakay coach's son to make ONE debut, says source

Jhanlo Sangiao (R), Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao's son, will be making his debut in ONE Championship in ONE: Winter Warriors II.

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay's second-generation talent Jhanlo Sangiao is set to make his debut with ONE Championship.

The son of decorated MMA coach Mark Sangiao, Jhanlo will be facing Indonesia's Paulus Lumihi in ONE: Winter Warriors II.

A source familiar with the situation told Philstar.com the details of Jhanlo's debut.

No details have yet to be officially released on ONE: Winter Warriors II.

The 18-year-old signed with ONE Championship in June, with a plethora of new fighters coming in for the Baguio-based stable.

Former Brave CF titlist Stephen Loman and Jeremy Pacatiw were among ONE Championship's latest signees from Team Lakay.

Jhanlo will try to make a winning start to his professional career when he takes on Lumihi who is in the midst of a four-bout losing streak.