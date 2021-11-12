Team Lakay coach's son to make ONE debut, says source
MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay's second-generation talent Jhanlo Sangiao is set to make his debut with ONE Championship.
The son of decorated MMA coach Mark Sangiao, Jhanlo will be facing Indonesia's Paulus Lumihi in ONE: Winter Warriors II.
A source familiar with the situation told Philstar.com the details of Jhanlo's debut.
No details have yet to be officially released on ONE: Winter Warriors II.
The 18-year-old signed with ONE Championship in June, with a plethora of new fighters coming in for the Baguio-based stable.
Former Brave CF titlist Stephen Loman and Jeremy Pacatiw were among ONE Championship's latest signees from Team Lakay.
Jhanlo will try to make a winning start to his professional career when he takes on Lumihi who is in the midst of a four-bout losing streak.
- Latest
- Trending