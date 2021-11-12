Biado progresses to knockout round

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning US Open champion Carlo Biado posted his second straight victory to spearhead the Filipinos’ march into the knockout round of the Abu Dhabi Open 9-ball Championship in the United Arab Emirates.

After opening the tourney with a 9-0 blanking of hometown bet Mohamad Elijeffrey, Biado turned back compatriot Arnel Bautista, 9-7, to seal his expected place in the Last-16.

Roland Garcia, another fancied Philippine pool master, played true to form and nipped Jordanian Alkhouri Ghaith, 9-1, to also advance.

Also going two-for-two and progressing were Israel Rota, Armand Cagol, Jhay Miranda, and Harry Vergara.