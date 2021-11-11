




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
China's Song Yadong faces Julio Arce in UFC Fight Night
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 11, 2021 | 2:22pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
China's Song Yadong faces Julio Arce in UFC Fight Night
Song Yadong is 19th in the UFC's bantamweight rankings.
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – When UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez gets underway on Sunday, Chinese mixed martial artist Song Yadong will enter the 24th fight of his mixed martial arts career. 



Song will face American Julio Arce (17-4-0), who is eight years his senior in a bantamweight match at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. 



It doesn’t sound like a lot but when you consider that Song is 23 years old, that is slightly a fight a year. Or if you put in terms of when he began fighting (2013), that’s an average of three times a year in the past eight. 



“That’s a lot,” Song smiled in a mild protest. “I once fought six times in one year.”



That was in 2016 when he was fighting in China with the Wu Lin Feng promotion.



“From 2013-2017, I was fighting too much and I didn’t have time for recovery,” he added. During this period, Song was alternating wins and losses. 



When Song moved to UFC in October 2017, his fights were properly paced. And he picked up four straight wins and today has a 15-5-1 record, including 6-1-1 in the premier combat sports organization in the world.



In spite of his early success, Song, who is currently rated 19th in the UFC’s bantamweight rankings, feels he is a long way from competing for the world title that is currently wrapped around Russian Petr Yan’s waist.



“I feel like I am in the middle with a lot of tough opponents ahead,” Song told philstar.com. “I need to train harder and get more wins.”



No doubt, Song can achieve that. In his eight UFC matches so far, he has earned Three Performances of the Night and one Fight of the Night.



“I get excited for fights. When I get inside the Octagon and the bell rings I showcase my stuff and I have been training for new moves. And I hope to do my best against Arce." 



When asked if Song will seek atonement for the losses of his Chinese compatriots Zhang Weili and Ling Jingliang, who have both lost in the last two weeks, the 23-year old answered. “We don’t really know each other. In our industry, you have to be fully focused on yourself and your training. But I will do my best for my Chinese and Filipino fans as well as Asian fans.”



The fight card will be shown on the Premier Sports channel on SkyCable and Cignal and via streaming on the Tap Go app.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

