Ron Harperâ€™s Fil-Am son posts double-double in Rutgers' OT win over Lehigh

Ron Harper’s Fil-Am son posts double-double in Rutgers' OT win over Lehigh

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American Ron Harper Jr. and Rutgers University eked out a gutsy overtime win over Lehigh, 73-70, for a winning start in the US NCAA season on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Harper Jr., the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, finished with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.

He also stuffed the stat sheet with four steals, two assists and two blocks in his first game as a senior with Rutgers.

The 21-year-old traces his Filipino roots to his mother, Maria.

Meanwhile, Gilas women's prospect Malia Bambrick's 17-point performance was not enough for the Pepperdine Waves as they fell to the UCLA Bruins, 78-69.

Efficient scoring by Bambrick actually helped the Waves play at pace with the Bruins in the first half and was in deadlock against the Top 20 team, 42-all.

But an 11-0 run by the Bruins in the third quarter was enough to distance themselves from the upset-seeking Waves.

Bambrick, who already holds a Philippine passport — making her eligible to play for Gilas women — also had three rebounds and an assist in the loss.

Elsewhere, Gilas women guard Ella Fajardo did not see action for the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in their opener against St. John's-New York, 89-68.

Back in the men's side, Fil-Am guard Brandon Wade also did not play for Michigan as they beat University at Buffalo, 88-76.

On Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila), former Batang Gilas Dalph Panopio made his debut for CSU Bakersfield where he finished with eight points in just 12 minutes of play.

However, Bakersfield was thrashed by UCLA, 95-58.

Another Fil-Am who saw action Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) was Boogie Ellis of Southern California.

A rookie, Ellis exploded for 20 points on a scorching 9-of-11 shooting clip in USC's 89-49 drubbing of California State University, Northridge.