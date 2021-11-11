




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Ron Harper’s Fil-Am son posts double-double in Rutgers' OT win over Lehigh
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 11, 2021 | 1:35pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Ron Harperâ€™s Fil-Am son posts double-double in Rutgers' OT win over Lehigh
Ron Harper Jr. and Rutgers took an overtime win over Lehigh to begin their season 1-0
Rutgers Athletics
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American Ron Harper Jr. and Rutgers University eked out a gutsy overtime win over Lehigh, 73-70, for a winning start in the US NCAA season on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).



Harper Jr., the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, finished with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.





He also stuffed the stat sheet with four steals, two assists and two blocks in his first game as a senior with Rutgers.



The 21-year-old traces his Filipino roots to his mother, Maria.



Meanwhile, Gilas women's prospect Malia Bambrick's 17-point performance was not enough for the Pepperdine Waves as they fell to the UCLA Bruins, 78-69.



Efficient scoring by Bambrick actually helped the Waves play at pace with the Bruins in the first half and was in deadlock against the Top 20 team, 42-all.



But an 11-0 run by the Bruins in the third quarter was enough to distance themselves from the upset-seeking Waves.



Bambrick, who already holds a Philippine passport — making her eligible to play for Gilas women — also had three rebounds and an assist in the loss.



Elsewhere, Gilas women guard Ella Fajardo did not see action for the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in their opener against St. John's-New York, 89-68.



Back in the men's side, Fil-Am guard Brandon Wade also did not play for Michigan as they beat University at Buffalo, 88-76.



On Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila), former Batang Gilas Dalph Panopio made his debut for CSU Bakersfield where he finished with eight points in just 12 minutes of play.



However, Bakersfield was thrashed by UCLA, 95-58.



Another Fil-Am who saw action Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) was Boogie Ellis of Southern California.



A rookie, Ellis exploded for 20 points on a scorching 9-of-11 shooting clip in USC's 89-49 drubbing of California State University, Northridge.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      US NCAA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ramos, Toyama rout Kyoto; Juan GDL benched in endgame as Tokyo Z stays winless
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ramos, Toyama rout Kyoto; Juan GDL benched in endgame as Tokyo Z stays winless


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ramos played shorter minutes than usual owing to Toyama's comfortable lead for most of the game.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Parks, Nagoya win 2nd straight; Ex-Petron import Fazekas stuns Paras, Niigata
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Parks, Nagoya win 2nd straight; Ex-Petron import Fazekas stuns Paras, Niigata


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
After Hiroshima claimed the advantage at the end of the third quarter, 64-58, the Diamond Dolphins went on a 9-2 run at the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Gin kings plot bounceback
                              


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 November 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Barangay Ginebra will be a team on a mission in the import-flavored, hopefully fan-attended PBA Governors’ Cup.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sotto hopes to represent Filipinos well as NBL stint looms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sotto hopes to represent Filipinos well as NBL stint looms


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Signing a deal with the Adelaide 36ers, Sotto will likely have a regular role in their rotation as their team doesn't have...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alapag upbeat on G League team's chances after NBA summer tournament title
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alapag upbeat on G League team's chances after NBA summer tournament title


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Getting into the G League fold after two stints in the pocket tournament with the Sacramento Kings, the former Gilas stalwart...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 China's Song Yadong faces Julio Arce in UFC Fight Night
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China's Song Yadong faces Julio Arce in UFC Fight Night


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
When UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez gets underway on Sunday, Chinese mixed martial artist Song Yadong will enter...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Verstappen hoping to avoid more sprint weekend heartache in Brazilian Grand Prix
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Verstappen hoping to avoid more sprint weekend heartache in Brazilian Grand Prix


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Max Verstappen is hoping to avoid any ‘sprint weekend heartache’ and move within sight, if not reach, of claiming...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jalen Green outscores top pick Cunningham but Rockets fall to Pistons
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jalen Green outscores top pick Cunningham but Rockets fall to Pistons


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Green led the Houston Rockets with 23 points, five rebounds and two assists, while Cunningham finished with 20 points, four...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Brave's Rolando Dy calls out English contender to 'steal title shot'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Brave's Rolando Dy calls out English contender to 'steal title shot'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dy, who hasn't fought since March, hopes to get in the way of Patterson, who is in the running for a title shot against reigning...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Michael Martinez plunges back to figure skating action in Austria tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Michael Martinez plunges back to figure skating action in Austria tiff


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The tiff is the eighth event in the 2021-22 ISU Figure Skating Challenger Series and is set to begin on Friday, November...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with