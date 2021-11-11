Jalen Green outscores top pick Cunningham but Rockets fall to Pistons

Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons controls the ball ahead of Jalen Green #0 of the Houston Rockets during the second half at Toyota Center on November 10, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

MANILA, Philippines – Jalen Green came out on top of No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham scoring-wise in their first NBA regular season clash on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Green led the Houston Rockets with 23 points, five rebounds and two assists, while Cunningham finished with 20 points, four rebounds, three assists and one block.

But it was Cunningham who had the last laugh as the Detroit Pistons kept Green and Houston reeling, 112-104, at the Toyota Center in Texas.

It was no walk in the park for the visitors, though, as the Rockets fought back from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter and got within two, 106-104, with 2:05 remaining in the game.

But Cunningham converted on a driving layup in the next possession to pad their lead.

Offense then got cold for the Rockets as they failed to make multiple attempts on their end as they Pistons held on for the win.

Jerami Grant was the go-to scorer for Detroit with 35 points.

Elsewhere, Kevin Durant continued to flash his fine form, dropping 30 points on 11-of-12 shooting to lead the Brooklyn Nets past the Orlando Magic, 123-90.

James Harden chipped in with a triple-double of 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, as the Nets continue to miss Kyrie Irving due to his vaccination status.

Meanwhile, Kyle Kuzma converted on a game-winner as the Washington Wizards escaped the Cleveland Cavaliers, 97-94.

Kuzma knocked down four triples in the fourth quarter, including the dagger to help the Wizards improve to 8-3. He finished with 22 points and five rebounds.

For their part, the Milwaukee Bucks trampled the New York Knicks, 112-100, for their second straight win.

Pat Connaughton sank a career-high seven 3-pointers and went on a personal 9-0 run in the endgame to pace the Bucks with 23 points.

The Chicago Bulls also took a win behind Zach LaVine's 23 points against the Dallas Mavericks, 117-107.

Kelly Oubre Jr. came off the bench and exploded with a franchise-record 37 points to lead the Charlotte Hornets past the Memphis Grizzlies, 118-108.

Missing Nikola Jokic due to his suspension, the Denver Nuggets fended off the Indiana Pacers, 101-98.

Will Barton paced Denver with 30 points.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs also took wins against their respective opponents.