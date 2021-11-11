




































































 




   







   















Alapag upbeat on G League team's chances after NBA summer tournament title
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 11, 2021 | 11:33am

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines — Stockton Kings assistant coach Jimmy Alapag is confident in their NBA G League title bid after conquering the NBA Summer League earlier this year.



Getting into the G League fold after two stints in the pocket tournament with the Sacramento Kings, the former Gilas stalwart believes in the skills of his team.





"You know, we just have a great group of people in the organization. We have a great group of guys — the core of our team that won the Summer League," Alapag told CNN Sports Desk on Wednesday.



"And so I feel like, we have a bit of a headstart as we start the G League season," he added.



Stockton had a great start in their campaign last weekend with back-to-back wins over the Santa Cruz Warriors.



But the 43-year-old is careful not to get ahead of themselves and continue to work towards the goal every day.



"[I'm] just hoping that we can give ourselves a chance to be there in the end," he said.



Alapag and the Stockton Kings plunge back into action on Sunday (Monday, November 15 in Manila) against the Agua Caliente Clippers.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

