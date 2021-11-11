Alapag upbeat on G League team's chances after NBA summer tournament title

Jimmy Alapag is an assistant coach to Bobby Jackson in the NBA G League for the Stockton Kings

MANILA, Philippines — Stockton Kings assistant coach Jimmy Alapag is confident in their NBA G League title bid after conquering the NBA Summer League earlier this year.

Getting into the G League fold after two stints in the pocket tournament with the Sacramento Kings, the former Gilas stalwart believes in the skills of his team.

"You know, we just have a great group of people in the organization. We have a great group of guys — the core of our team that won the Summer League," Alapag told CNN Sports Desk on Wednesday.

"And so I feel like, we have a bit of a headstart as we start the G League season," he added.

Stockton had a great start in their campaign last weekend with back-to-back wins over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

But the 43-year-old is careful not to get ahead of themselves and continue to work towards the goal every day.

"[I'm] just hoping that we can give ourselves a chance to be there in the end," he said.

Alapag and the Stockton Kings plunge back into action on Sunday (Monday, November 15 in Manila) against the Agua Caliente Clippers.