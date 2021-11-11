




































































 




   







   















Brave's Rolando Dy calls out English contender to 'steal title shot'
                        

                           
Luisa Morales
November 11, 2021 | 10:35am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Brave's Rolando Dy calls out English contender to 'steal title shot'
Rolando Dy (R) issued a callout to English contender Sam Patterson to hopefully steal his place as a contender for the Brave Lightweight World title
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' Rolando Dy is looking to get back into action in Brave CF as he challenged English contender Sam Patterson on Wednesday.



Dy, who hasn't fought since March, hopes to get in the way of Patterson, who is in the running for a title shot against reigning Brave CF lightweight champion Ahmed Amir.



"If you plan on giving Sam the title shot next, you may want to giving him to me first," Dy told Brave CF President Mohammed Shahid.



"I don't panic in the exchanges. I don't panic while wrestling like [Kamil] Magomedov did," he added.



Patterson recently improved his chances for the title with a second-round submission of Magomedov during Brave CF 55 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia last Saturday.



Dy tuned in to Magomedov and Patterson's bout and exuded confidence that he can take on the English fighter.



"There were a few things I saw in the fight. One of which is Magomedov was afraid of getting punched in the face like most BJJ guys. He is a good kicker, but he panics for doubles in striking exchanges. That’s the reason he got choked. Magomedov is not a wrestler by default because he is a BJJ guy," he explained.



"Second is that I find Sam very technical but very slow for a lightweight. If that’s their best, I know I can take any of them," he added.



Callouts are not new between Dy and Patterson as it was the Englishman who issued the challenge before, labelling the Filipino a "journeyman".



But Dy was given a different assignment as he went against Lightweight contender Abdisalam Kubanychbek at Brave CF 47: Asian Domination in March, which Dy lost.



The Cavite native beleves it's Kubanychbek who deserves a crack at Amir, but as he's not in the conversation just yet, Dy wants to take the opportunity to get his own title shot -- one that he's willing to stake against Patterson.



"I fought the rightful contender, Abdisalam, who is not in the title picture now. I know I can take on Sam. Let me steal the title shot from him," he said.



Dy, the son of Filipino boxing legend Rolando Navarrete, has been working to have a crack at the lightweight strap.



After a botched attempt at Kubanychbek, Dy hopes second time's the charm should he face Patterson.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

