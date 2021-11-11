Surigao keeps PCAP playoffs hopes alive with twin wins

MANILA, Philippines – Boy, does hope spring eternal.

With their collective backs against the wall and in dire need of four wins in their final four assignments, the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates hurdled with aplomb 50% of the job in the PCAP-SMC-Ayala Land Premier Cup double-header Wednesday evening.

In the first game of the evening, Surigao slipped past Toledo, 11-10, which was in need of a win or two to secure their place in the playoffs.

The Trojans actually took blitz play, 4-3, but the Fianchetto Checkmates rebounded in rapid chess, 8-6, to take the win.

In the second match, Surigao narrowly took blitz play, 4-3, before kicking the afterburners in rapid chess for an 11-3 set win and an overall 15-6 win.

Toledo and Camarines are ranked higher than Surigao at seventh and eighth, respectively, in the Southern Division.

Following the night’s proceedings with Toledo taking down Palawan-Albay, 17-4, in the nightcap, and Camarines also losing its other match to Lapu-Lapu, 16-5, Surigao is now one match behind the latter with a 7-14 slate.

Toledo is at 10-11 while Camarines is at 8-13.

Surigao needs to win its final two assignments against Mindoro and Davao on November 13 while hoping Camarines slips up once more. A win by Camarines will put some distance between them and Surigao as they have a superior won points advantage, 205.5-176.

Over at the Northern Division, Pampanga took one step closer to catching eighth placer Rizal by splitting its matches — 15-6 over Isabela and losing 2.5-18.5 to Davao.

The Rizal Batch Towers are insisting that they chart their own destiny by splitting its matches — a 12.5-8.5 loss to Pampanga and a shocking upset over Manila, 14-7.

Rizal is at 8-13 while Pampanga is at 7-14. The Batch Towers lead them by 198-172 points.

The outcome for the playoff placing will come down to Saturday’s matches when Rizal battles Isabela and Sunrays while Pampanga has a tougher route against Caloocan and Palawan-Albay.