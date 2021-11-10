




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Parks, Nagoya win 2nd straight; Ex-Petron import Fazekas stuns Paras, Niigata
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 10, 2021 | 8:51pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Parks, Nagoya win 2nd straight; Ex-Petron import Fazekas stuns Paras, Niigata
Bobby Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins scored their second straight win on Wednesday
B. League
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Bobby Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins are on a two-game win streak after surviving a tough challenge from the Hiroshima Dragonflies, 82-76, in the Japan B. League at the Park Arena Komaki on Wednesday.



After Hiroshima claimed the advantage at the end of the third quarter, 64-58, the Diamond Dolphins went on a 9-2 run at the start of the fourth to shift momentum back on their side.





While they were unable to pull away, Coty Clarke led the way for Nagoya's offense to keep his team one step ahead.



Parks came off of the bench against Hiroshima and finished with seven points, two assists, and three rebounds.



Parks fouled out with 34 ticks left in the game.



Meanwhile, the losing streak continues for Kobe Paras and the Niigata Albirex BB as they fell to the Kawasaki Brave Thunders in an 82-81 heartbreaker.



Former PBA import Nick Fazekas converted on a game-winner with 10 ticks left on the clock to hand Niigata their ninth straight defeat.



Paras struggled from the field with only seven points on a dismal 2-of-12 shooting.



He tallied four rebounds, two assists, and two steals in the loss.



Also handed a heartbreaker were Paras' UP teammate Javi Gomez de Liano and the Ibaraki Robots.



The Robots fell to Sunrockers Shibuya, 84-82.



Shibuya skipper Leo Vendrame converted on an and-one opportunity to steal the win from Ibaraki.



Gomez de Liaño played just five minutes off of the bench for Ibaraki. He only attempted one field goal and made it for two points in the game.



He also had a steal and a rebound.



For their part, the Shiga Lakestars couldn't handle a second half barrage from the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 102-94.



Kiefer Ravena got Shiga within four late in the final period after two makes from the charity stripe, 94-90.



But back-to-back triples from Shimane stole momentum from the Lakestars.



Kiefer finished with 14 points, six assists, two rebounds and two steals.



Kiefer's younger brother Thirdy likewise absorbed a loss as his San-En NeoPhoenix fell against the Shinshu Brave Warriors, 92-79.



After fighting back from as big as 15 points, NeoPhoenix lost steam in the final period.



Thirdy scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds in the loss.



Shinshu's Filipino import Matt Aquino did not play.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      BOBBY RAY PARKS
                                                      JAPAN B.LEAGUE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
