Clarkson, Jazz break losing slump at expense of Hawks

Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz celebrates a three-point play during a game against the Atlanta Hawks at Vivint Smart Home Arena on November 09, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

MANILA, Philippines — The Utah Jazz are back to their winning ways after a two-game slide at the expense of the Atlanta Hawks, 110-98, at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

A team effort which saw five different Jazz players finish in double-digit scoring sent Trae Young and the Hawks reeling as they saw their losing streak extend to five games.

After scoring 30 points against the Hawks in their previous meeting, Jordan Clarkson seemed to shake off his early season shooting slump anew as he finished with 16 points.

He went a decent 6-of-12 from the field, nailing four 3-pointers. he also had three rebounds, an assist, and a block.

But it was Donovan Mitchell who led all scorers with 27 points in 32 minutes of action.

Kevin Huerter, meanwhile, paced the Hawks with 28 points in the losing effort.

Elsewhere, the Milwaukee Bucks were able to hurdle a short-handed Philadelphia 76ers, 118-109.

Six Philly players, including Joel Embiid and Seth Curry, were unable to play due to various reasons.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the defending champions who just recently paid a visit to US President Joe Biden in the White House.

Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 16 rebounds in the win.

Grayson Allen, for his part, chipped in 25 points.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers emerged victorious over the Portland Trailblazers, 117-109.