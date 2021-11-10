PBA starts â€˜going globalâ€™ with EASL stint






































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
PBA starts ‘going global’ with EASL stint
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 10, 2021 | 10:36am

                           

                        

                                                                        
The PBA is starting to widen its horizons in the Asia region by joining the East Asia Super League (EASL)
STAR / File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The PBA is finally taking its first steps in widening its horizons after 46 years of existence.



This as Asia's first-ever professional hoops league officially signed up with the East Asia Super League (EASL) as a pioneer member, ahead of the regional tiff's first-ever full-fledged season.





The tournament will pit top Filipino ball clubs with teams from China, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan, and PBA chairman Ricky Vargas hopes it will lead to deeper relationships with fellow Asian leagues.



"The intention [of] why we want to be there [is] that we can also have stronger ties with the four or five leagues in the region," Vargas said during Tuesday's Philippine Sportswriters Association online forum.



"When we do have stronger ties, then we will be able to see to it that we respect each other's rights in terms of movement of players," he added.



The partnership comes months after a plethora of signings of Filipino imports in Japan's B. League, as well as Gilas prospect Jordan Heading joining a Taiwan team.



According to Vargas, getting more acquainted with fellow Asian hoops league through the EASL will hopefully avoid any mishaps and issues when they deal with player signings abroad.



"So we will have better coordination," said Vargas.



But apart from that, the PBA executive said its move is also a part of a bigger plan to go beyond the Philippine archipelago and join forces with regional partners.



"It's the beginning of going global," Vargas said.



"And we thought it's time to open up, join our brothers in Asia, work with them, play with them, and show them what the Filipino has," he continued.



And it seems like the partnership with EASL has already blossomed into opportunities, as revealed by PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.



Joining Vargas in the online forum, the top PBA official said that some regional leagues have already touched base with the PBA.



"Ang KBL (Korean Basketball League), ang commissioner, sumulat sa atin na gusto makipag-meeting. Ang Japan B. League, may All-Star, iniimbita ako na pumunta sa Japan," Marcial said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

