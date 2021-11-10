




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Heat concerned for Morris after 'dangerous, dirty play' by Nuggets' Jokic
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 10, 2021 | 9:54am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Heat concerned for Morris after 'dangerous, dirty play' by Nuggets' Jokic
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra (R) expressed concern over Markieff Morris' health following his hard scuffle with Denver Nuggets' big man Nikola Jokic on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time)
AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The Miami Heat are paying close attention to Markieff Morris' health following his heated altercation with reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic in their 113-96 loss against the Denver Nuggets on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).



Late in the fourth quarter, Morris and Jokic were tangled in a scuffle that resulted in two flagrant 2 calls.





Morris checked Jokic as a "take foul" as the Nuggets big man was going down for a fast break play, but the Serbian had an outburst and threw a hard elbow to Morris' back.



It resulted to an apparent neck injury for Morris, which Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said they are monitoring closely.



"Obviously, we just wanted to make sure that Kieff was and is okay, you know... He's moving right now in the locker room," Spoelstra said after the game.



But the coach did not mince his words in describing Jokic's actions against his ward.



"That was a very dangerous, dirty play. I thought Kieff took a foul, and it was one of those fastbreak fouls that he did with his shoulder," said Spoelstra.



"The play after that, that's just uncalled for and it would have looked a lot different, this whole thing could have been a lot uglier if Markieff was actually facing Jokic. The fact that he had his back turned, and [Jokic] made a play like that, you know, blindsiding him, that's just a very dangerous play," he added.



There haven't been any updates so far on Morris' status on his neck after the scuffle.



Jokic spoke out on the play after the game.



"It was a stupid play. I feel bad. I'm not supposed to react that way," said the Serbian big man.



"I thought it was going to be a take foul but I thought it was a dirty play and I needed to protect myself," he added.



Spoelstra disagreed with Jokic there, though, as the veteran tactician insisted that Morris' initial contact with the Nuggets star was a regular foul.



"I thought it was a take foul. I just watched it. At the time of it, I thought it was a physical take foul, but certainly not a flagrant 2," he said.



Both teams will need to adjust to the repercussions of the scuffle as flagrant 2 fouls usually result in suspensions for the players involved, including a fine.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      ERIK SPOELSTRA
                                                      NBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Casimero to defend belt vs UK's Butler in Dubai; Mama to fight for world title
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Casimero to defend belt vs UK's Butler in Dubai; Mama to fight for world title


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero will defend his title against Paul Butler of the United Kingdom at the Coca-Cola...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: Nuggets' Jokic, Heat's Morris ejected after hard fouls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WATCH: Nuggets' Jokic, Heat's Morris ejected after hard fouls


                              

                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
"That was a very dangerous, dirty play. I thought [Morris] took a foul, and it was one of those fastbreak take fouls with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Curry explodes for 50 as Warriors stay hot; Lakers escape Hornets in OT
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Curry explodes for 50 as Warriors stay hot; Lakers escape Hornets in OT


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Stephen Curry scored a season-high 50 points and 10 assists as the Golden State Warriors improved to a NBA-leading 9-1 with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sultan wants shot at Inoue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sultan wants shot at Inoue


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Newly-crowned WBO Intercontinental bantamweight champion Jonas Sultan said Japanese champion Naoya Inoue is on top of his...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 San Juan cafe receives miHoYo treatment for HoYo Fest
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
San Juan cafe receives miHoYo treatment for HoYo Fest


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
In celebration of HoYo Fest, game developer miHoYo's annual celebration for its games and players, the collaboration cafe...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PBA starts &lsquo;going global&rsquo; with EASL stint
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBA starts ‘going global’ with EASL stint


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The partnership comes months after a plethora of signings of Filipino imports in Japan's B. League, as well as Gilas prospect...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 7 teams battle to stay in PCAP playoff contention
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
7 teams battle to stay in PCAP playoff contention


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
With two playdates and four matches left in the elimination round of the Professional Chess Association-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-NBA guard Deron Williams to fight in boxing match
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-NBA guard Deron Williams to fight in boxing match


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Retired three-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic champion Deron Williams will fight former NFL rusher Frank Gore in a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PBA bends rules on Fil-foreigners
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBA bends rules on Fil-foreigners


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The PBA has given Fil-foreign prospects an easier path to the pro league as it finally relaxed its eligibility rules beginning...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jack to enter WNBA draft
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jack to enter WNBA draft


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former NU five-peat UAAP women’s champion Jack Animam, now tearing the Serbian league apart as an import with the Radnicki...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with